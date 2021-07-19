- (PLX AI) - Indutrade Q2 orders SEK 6,006 million.
- • Q2 sales SEK 5,552 million vs. estimate SEK 5,411 million
- • Q2 EBITA margin 15.2%
- • Q2 EPS SEK 1.54
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|25,240
|25,400
|11:20
|25,240
|25,360
|11:20
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:40
|Indutrade Q2 EBITA SEK 843 Million vs. Estimate SEK 749 Million
|(PLX AI) - Indutrade Q2 orders SEK 6,006 million.• Q2 sales SEK 5,552 million vs. estimate SEK 5,411 million• Q2 EBITA margin 15.2%• Q2 EPS SEK 1.54
► Artikel lesen
|09:36
|INDUTRADE AB: Interim report second quarter and first half of 2021
|05.07.
|INDUTRADE AB: Invitation to webcast in conjunction with Indutrade's Interim Report January - June 2021
|01.07.
|INDUTRADE AB: Indutrade acquires Swedish company within product marking
|10.06.
|INDUTRADE AB: Indutrade acquires Danish measurement company
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|INDUTRADE AB
|24,780
|+5,76 %