Montag, 19.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Vor international wissenschaftlicher Sensation? Große Kurswette!
19.07.2021
AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) 
AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 
19-Jul-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL 
DEALING DATE: 16/07/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.5624 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9956527 
CODE: PR1W 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1931974692 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PR1W 
Sequence No.:  117855 
EQS News ID:  1219763 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219763&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
