The Road to Net Zero: Kao Data Becomes First UK Data Centre To Transition From Diesel To Renewable HVO Fuel

- Partnership with Crown Oil sees Kao Data become UK's first data centre operator to fuel all their back-up generators with HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) fuel in place of traditional diesel

- As a clean, renewable diesel alternative, HVO fuel eliminates up to 90% of net CO2, therefore significantly reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions

- Pioneering approach demonstrates the potential for data centre operators globally to further reduce their CO2 emissions in the pursuit of Net Zero operations

LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of advanced, carrier neutral data centres for high performance colocation, has today announced it has taken a further step towards its Net Zero ambitions by becoming the UK's first data centre to transition all backup generators at its Harlow campus to HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) fuel. This pioneering move, made possible by partnering with Crown Oil, means Kao Data will eliminate up to 90% of net CO2 from their backup generators and significantly reduce nitrogen oxide, particulate matter and carbon monoxide emissions.

Today Kao Data delivers one of the UK's most sustainable colocation data centre campuses. Its existing initiatives include using 100% renewable energy, utilising 100% refrigerant-free indirect evaporative cooling technologies, and incorporating hyperscale inspired design to deliver a market-leading PUE of <1.2, even at partial loads. In line with its commitments as a signatory of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact (CNDCP), the use of Crown Oil HVO fuel marks another significant step in the company's plans to become a fully carbon neutral data centre operator by 2030.

HVO is one of the cleanest fuels on the market, and is a second-generation, advanced renewable diesel alternative. Synthesised from vegetable oils using a specialist hydro treatment process, HVO has been designed to combat the performance inadequacies of earlier biofuels. It offers improved burning efficiency, delivering the same level of resilience as traditional fossil fuels. Kao Data will replace an initial 45,000 litres of diesel and switch to an HVO provision of more than 750,000 litres when the campus is fully developed. Using HVO also offers a number of additional benefits in respect of infrastructure reliability. It eliminates microbial growth, which generates sludge that can contaminate fuel lines and potentially lead to engine shut down.

Furthermore, HVO requires no modification to existing infrastructure and can be used as a direct replacement for diesel. It has a storage life that is ten times that of standard diesel and offers resilient year-round performance in both low and high temperatures. It is also easier to maintain, free from aromatics, sulphur and metals, odourless and completely biodegradable.

"HVO fuel is dramatically better for the environment compared to traditional, mineral diesels. It is 100% renewable, biodegradable, sustainable and non-toxic," said Simon Lawford, Technical Sales Manager, Crown Oil. "We're proud to have worked with Kao Data to initiate a first-of-its kind project, which will be transformative for the data centre industry, and help point the way forward for significant reductions in industrial greenhouse gas emissions."

"This pioneering approach to replace our generator's diesel provision with HVO fuel, is a key step in the company's efforts to become Net Zero, and a further demonstration of our leadership in the international data centre sustainability field," said Gérard Thibault, Chief Technology Officer at Kao Data. "This move effectively eliminates fossil fuels from our data centre operations, and helps us reduce Scope 3 emissions in our customers' supply chain, while delivering no degradation to the service they receive. Most importantly, it shows how our industry can take a simple and highly beneficial step forward for the good of the environment, ahead of COP26."

About Kao Data

Founded in 2014, Kao Data develop and operate advanced data centres for high performance colocation. From our hyperscale inspired campus in the heart of the UK Innovation Corridor between London and Cambridge - we provide cloud, HPC, AI and enterprise customers with a world-class home for their compute.

Our Harlow campus - built on the site of Sir Charles Kao's pioneering discovery of fibre optic cable in 1966 - is a development of four state-of the-art, OCP-Ready, carrier neutral data centres. When fully completed the 15 acre, +£230m campus will support an ITE load of over 40MW, across 150,000sq ft of technical space - all powered by 100% renewable energy.

Backed by Legal & General and Goldacre - Noé Group, Kao Data is one of the largest campus developments in the UK and represents the future in sustainable, efficient and scalable computing - providing an industry blueprint to develop further best-in-class data centres.

kaodata.com

About Crown Oil

Established over 70 years ago, Crown Oil is an independently owned, family-run business. They supply fuels, oil, greener alternatives and lubricants throughout the UK, to both domestic and commercial customers.

Over time, we saw a rising demand for support with storing and maintaining the fuel we supply. As industry experts, we wanted to exceed our customer's expectations, and so we established Crown Oil Environmental as a division of Crown Oil, in order to provide dedicated, planned, and preventative maintenance for fuel-dependent businesses.

From fuel polishing to tank cleaning, Crown Oil Environmental can help you keep your fuel in pristine condition, reduce costs and safeguard your operations for years to come.

http://www.crownoilenvironmental.co.uk