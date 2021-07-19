BayWa re commissioned two floating PV facilities which it claims are the largest in Europe and outside Asia.Dutch solar project developer Groenleven, a unit of German renewable energy company BayWa re, has completed construction on two floating PV plants with an aggregate capacity of 70.9 MW in the Netherlands. The two facilities have capacities of 41.1 MW and 29.8 MW and are built on former sand extraction lakes in Selling, in the provinces of Groningen and Gelderland, respectively. The floating array in Wijchen. Image: Baywa re The first project, for which construction had started in late May, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...