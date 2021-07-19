DJ AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU) AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jul-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 16/07/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 249.0547 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6800803 CODE: CMU =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 117873

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)