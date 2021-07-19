

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Monday amid worries over the spread of the highly contagious versions of the coronavirus.



British medical officials announced on Friday that fully vaccinated travelers arriving in England from France must continue to quarantine because of the threat posed by the Beta variant.



The benchmark CAC 40 index dropped 70 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,390 after ending half a percent lower on Friday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale lost 1-2 percent.



Travel-related stocks were losing ground, with airline Air France KLM declining 3.5 percent.



Total Energies shares were down about 1 percent, tracking a fall in oil prices after the OPEC+ group of producers overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output.



