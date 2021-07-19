IDEMIA Group announced today the appointment of Dominique Cerutti as Group Board Member, effective July 1st 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005297/en/

(Photo: IDEMIA)

Dominique Cerutti comes with over 35 years of experience in Technology, R&D and Engineering services. He has held several CEO positions of leading technology companies and his expertise in growing large-scale international businesses will be a significant contribution to IDEMIA's strategic vision.

"Dominique is a very seasoned leader with a demonstrated track record in transforming and growing large-scale international technology businesses. He will be instrumental for the Group moving forward", said Pierre Barrial, IDEMIA Group President CEO.

"We are pleased to welcome Dominique Cerutti to the IDEMIA Board. With more than 35 years of experience, Dominique is an undisputed expert in security and technology and a tremendous addition to IDEMIA's Board" said Yann Delabrière, Chairman of the Board

"I couldn't be more honored and thrilled to be joining IDEMIA, global leader in Augmented Identity, at an exciting time in its development. I look forwardto offering strategic guidance and contributing to making the world a safer place", saidDominique Cerutti.

NOTE TO EDITORS Dominique Cerutti's biography

Starting June 2015, Dominique Cerutti spent 5 years as Chief Executive Officer of the Altran group. He was also Chairman of the Altran Board from June 2015 to April 2020, until the acquisition of the company by Capgemini. Under his leadership, Altran has become the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services, growing from 20,000 to more than 50,000 engineers worldwide, with revenues up to 3.2bn euros. He has deeply transformed the company by adapting the organization, promoting new business models and driving major acquisitions, enabling Altran to stay ahead of the competition, drive the market and reshape the global ER&D industry. Fervent advocate of the acquisition by Capgemini, he has worked hand in hand with the Group to make the integration a success and stepped down at the end of 2020.

Before joining Altran, Dominique Cerutti was CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange. He established Euronext as an independent company and the leading pan-European Exchange, through a successful IPO following the acquisition of NYSE-Euronext by the ICE Group in November 2013 and the subsequent demerger of Euronext from NYSE. He led the strategic repositioning of Euronext as the premier pan-European financing center. He and his team have been deeply involved with the correction of the previously biased EU financial markets regulation, promoting transparency and increased investors protections within the EU financial markets.

He was previously President and Deputy CEO, and a board member of New-York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the world's leading exchange Group.

Dominique Cerutti also spent over 20 years at IBM in an international career, where he contributed to the company's strategic transformation. In particular, he served as Chief Executive Officer of IBM Global Services for the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and later for IBM Europe, after being Executive Assistant to Lou Gerstner, Chairman and CEO of IBM.

He held various Board positions at LCH-Clearnet, Euromed Business School, New-York Stock Exchange, Altran, Euronext, Genes'ink.

Since March 2021, he is chairman of Adarma's Board, one of the largest independent security services companies in the UK.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005297/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Hanna Sebbah

idemia@havas.com

+33 (0) 6 63 73 30 30