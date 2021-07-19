The Mexican authorities are overseeing the development of a $2 billion PV project as part of a modernization plan involving the country's state-owned utility, CFE.From pv magazine Mexico The Mexican government plans to develop what it claims will be Latin America's largest PV plant. The array will be built in Puerto Penasco, in the state of Sonora - one of the world's best regions for solar power generation. The project was initially announced by the CEO of the country's power utility, CFE, Manuel Bartlett Díaz, and Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador. They have claimed that the solar facility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...