Lingo Communications, LLC: Lingo Reports Record Q2 and YTD 2021 Sales Bookings and Pipeline Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Lingo Communications ("Lingo") a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, today announced that it had achieved record sales bookings and record sales pipeline growth in Q2 2021 and YTD 2021. These results are the best in company history!

Q2 2021 Highlights

In Q2 2021, Lingo achieved an increase in total sales bookings of 29% compared to Q2 2020.

In Q2 2021, Lingo achieved an increase in Cloud/UC sales bookings of 83% compared to Q2 2020.

In Q2 2021, Lingo's four diverse sales channels (Partner Sales, Lead Generation Sales, Carrier Sales and Inside Sales) grew their respective sales pipelines dramatically, resulting in an increase of 54% compared to Q2 2020.

YTD 2021 Highlights

In the YTD 2021 period, Lingo achieved an increase in total sales bookings of 6% compared to the same period in 2020.

In the YTD 2021 period, Lingo achieved an increase in Cloud/UC sales bookings of 159% compared to the same period in 2020.

"The increase in Q2 and YTD 2021 sales bookings and the increase in Cloud/UC sales bookings reflects the hard work we have put into refining our products, services and sales resources to enhance our customer experience," said Vincent M. Oddo, CEO of Lingo. "Strong SMB and Carrier customer demand, compelling products and services, enhanced sales channels and the excellent efforts of all Lingo associates all came together to deliver these great results."

Lingo's SMB division sales growth included increased sales bookings of Cloud/UC, Managed Services, Broadband Services and Legacy Services. "Because of this significant success, we now anticipate adding more sales and back-office resources in 2021 to support this customer demand," said Christopher Ramsey, VP Sales and Marketing. "The increase in overall sales bookings and Cloud/UC bookings shows that Lingo has now become a much stronger competitor in the Cloud/UC product segment."

Lingo's Carrier division (Impact Telecom) also experienced significant growth from both new customer turn-ups and existing customers in Q2 2021 and YTD 2021. The increases came from both Domestic and International Carrier customers across all product segments, including CPaaS services. "Both our Partner and Direct sales teams were very successful in adding many large new customers and growing existing customer relationships," said Pat Reilly, VP of Carrier Services.

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

Press Contact

Christopher Ramsey

VP Sales & Marketing

chris.ramsey@lingo.com

SOURCE: Lingo Communications

