New Metrics adds an industry-leading certification layer to CX Academy through CXPA's recognition

MUSCAT, Oman, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders in experience management consultancy, New Metrics, have announced becoming a Recognized Training Provider (RTP) with the CXPA (Customer Experience Professionals Association) to allow customer experience professionals to validate their credentials and prepare for the Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP).

With a well-established reputation for their experience management enablement programs, New Metrics has developed over 3,000 professionals to date across key sectors, including telecoms, banking, retail, healthcare, and tourism, on customer-centricity.

New Metrics' CX Academy programs, delivered by industry subject matter experts and practitioners, are designed to foster core customer, brand, product, and user experience skills. The program covers foundational core principles such as behavioral psychology and design thinking to experience management strategy, governance, and governance voice of customer program design.

The establishment of a formal partnership with the CXPA has enabled New Metrics to add a recognized certification stream to their CX Academy programs. Designed to recognize individuals with high levels of knowledge and expertise across the customer experience discipline, the CXPA is a highly acclaimed independent and professional CX certification body. With a global reach across more than 70 countries, over 4,500 CX professionals have chosen to become accredited as a CCXP (Certified Customer Experience Professional) to date.

Mohamad El-Hinnawi, New Metrics' Experience Management and Digital Practice Leader who is himself a certified CCXP, said: "Empowering your employees is essential to a successful XM transformation. That is why we work with your entire organization to develop experience management capabilities across all levels to enable accelerated growth and adoption. Alongside our custom CX enablement programs, the CCXP preparation bootcamp not only makes your organization stand out as a leader in customer experience but also ensures your CX team's skills are validated to the highest industry standards."

New Metrics' CCXP bootcamp stand-alone or embedded program cover the six evaluation areas of the CCXP to support the individual to develop in-depth knowledge in:

- Customer-centric culture

- Voice of the customer, customer insight, and understanding organizational adoption and accountability

- Customer experience strategy

- Experience design, improvement, and innovation

- Metrics, measurement, and return on investment

Upon completing the CCXP bootcamp program, participants will be fully prepared to undertake the computer-based exam for the CCXP credential. Once awarded, the accreditation validates a professionals' credibility as a customer experience expert. It demonstrates their commitment to upholding the highest professional standards in the discipline whilst positively highlighting the organization's dedication to CX excellence.

About New Metrics

New Metrics is a leading experience management consultancy with a presence across the EMEA region, dedicated to future-proofing companies through people-centric transformations, data analytics, and employee enablement around four key strategic verticals: Customer Experience, Employee Experience, Brand and Product Experience, and Organizational Transformation. New Metrics' mission is to provide companies with tangible ways to create impact, empowered by the latest research, technology, and experimentation. For more information, visit https://www.newmetrics.net/.

About the CXPA

The Customer Experience Professionals Association is the premier global non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and cultivation of the Customer Experience profession. The CXPA increases the impact and visibility of Customer Experience professionals, facilitates effective member-to-member sharing, and establishes respected standards.

Founded in April 2011, the CXPA community is comprised of 37 Corporate Members and nearly 4,500 customer experience professionals. For more information, visit www.cxpa.org.

Customer Experience Professionals Association, CXPA, and the CXPA logo are trademarks of the Customer Experience Professionals Association. All other company names mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

