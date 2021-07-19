Anzeige
Montag, 19.07.2021
Vor international wissenschaftlicher Sensation? Große Kurswette!
Dow Jones News
19.07.2021 | 11:46
71 Leser
Fitch and Expert RA Affirm HMS Group Ratings and Stable Outlook

DJ Fitch and Expert RA Affirm HMS Group Ratings and Stable Outlook 

HMS Group (HMSG) 
Fitch and Expert RA Affirm HMS Group Ratings and Stable Outlook 
19-Jul-2021 / 12:13 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc z 
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") 
 
Fitch and Expert RA Affirm HMS Group Ratings and Stable Outlook 
 
Moscow, Russia 
July 19, 2021 
 
 
HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that Fitch Ratings affirms JSC HMS Group's Ratings (IDR)s at "B+" with the 
outlook "Stable" and Expert RA affirms at "ruA-" with the outlook "Stable". 
 
The Fitch rating reflects HMS' "leading market position, strong customer base, albeit less diversified than peers', 
moderate profitability and comfortable liquidity position." Expert RA makes a point that unlike oil service companies 
HMS' activity doesn't carry excess force majeure risk that refers to manufacturing, and the Group forecasts its costs 
more precisely. The credit rating agency believes that a growth of HMS' backlog makes it count on a further 
improvement of the company's financial results aligned with the corresponding reduction of the net debt ratio below 
2.5x. 
 
The full text of Fitch's press release is available on the agency's website. 
The full text of Expert RA's press release in Russia is available on the agency's website. 
 
For more information, please, contact: 
Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru 
 
About HMS Group 
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related 
services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in 
Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects 
across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary 
receipts (LSE: HMSG). 
 
Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer 
Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent 
releases or other information. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US40425X4079 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      HMSG 
LEI Code:    254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  117917 
EQS News ID:  1219858 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219858&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 05:13 ET (09:13 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
