- (PLX AI) - Autoliv earnings miss and guidance cut on Friday may signal risk for other auto suppliers, Wells Fargo analysts say.
- • Wells Fargo cut its price target for Autoliv to $99 from $103 and maintained an equal weight rating on the stock
- • Suppliers with higher commodity exposure are most at risk, including Lear, Adient, Dana and Magna International, Wells Fargo said
- • Autoliv's Q2 performance was worse than expected, but the new guidance is achievable, the analysts said
- • NOTE: Autoliv's new outlook for the year is revenue growth 20-22%, cut from 23% previously; organic growth 16-18%, cut from 20% previously; and adjusted EBIT margin 9-9.5%, cut from 10% previously
