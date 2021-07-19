- (PLX AI) - Nobia Q2 sales SEK 3,622 million vs. estimate SEK 3,600 million.
- • Q2 EBIT margin 9.6%
- • Q2 net income SEK 258 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 1.52
|12:16
|Nobia Tops Estimates but Shares Fall on Muted UK Outlook
|(PLX AI) - Nobia earnings topped estimates on sales and operating profit in the second quarter, but shares fell after the company gave a muted outlook for the UK market.• Nobia is still rebuilding its...
|12:10
|Nobia Q2 EBIT SEK 347 Million vs. Estimate SEK 344 Million
|12:06
|NOBIA AB: Interim report January - June 2021
|07.07.
|NOBIA AB: Invitation to presentation of Q2 interim report 2021
|16.06.
|Nobia AB (publ) to repurchase own shares
