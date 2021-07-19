- (PLX AI) - Nobia earnings topped estimates on sales and operating profit in the second quarter, but shares fell after the company gave a muted outlook for the UK market.
- • Nobia is still rebuilding its order book in the UK after lockdowns earlier this year, and organic growth in the region is still 15% below the pre-pandemic level of 2019, the company said
- • Nobia expects retail sales to normalize in Q3, assuming no further lockdowns, but said it would take longer for the social housing segment and London property market to recuperate
- • Material cost increases have led to price adjustments already in Q2 and the company anticipates further increases in the second half of the year
- • Nobia traded down 3.8% at 12:08 CET
