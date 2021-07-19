DJ ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s)

ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV (RUSE) ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jul-2021 / 12:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.45860000 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 189000 CODE: RUSE ISIN: LU1483649312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSE Sequence No.: 117919 EQS News ID: 1219886 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219886&application_name=news

