

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages increased more than expected in June, data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Average gross wages and salaries grew 9.8 percent year-on-year in June and amounted to 5802.42 PLN. Economists had forecast a rise of 9.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages increased 2.9 percent in June.



Average paid employment rose 2.8 percent annually in June and amounted to 6359.3 thousand. Economists had expected a 2.7 percent growth.



On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.3 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de