Estonia to deploy Everbridge's complete end-to-end Public Warning solution on a nation-wide basis, featuring its state-of-the-art Public Warning Center, to protect over 4.5 million residents and annual tourists

Estonia win reinforces Everbridge's global leadership in population alerting with countrywide contracts in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that Estonia selected the company's countrywide Public Warning solution to help keep its residents and visitors safe and informed in the event of an emergency. Home to 1.3 million residents and a popular destination for 3.2 million annual tourists, Wired magazine named Estonia 'the most advanced digital society in the world.' Estonia built an efficient, secure and transparent ecosystem where 99% of governmental services are online, including numerous digital solutions to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005173/en/

Everbridge Selected to Power Countrywide Public Warning System in Estonia, 'the Most Advanced Digital Society in the World' (Graphic: Business Wire)

Estonia will deploy Everbridge to power its population warning system, leveraging Everbridge's next-generation, end-to-end Public Warning solution, featuring a unique multi-channel front-end console with the ability to transmit a combination of cell broadcast and location-based SMS alerts for countrywide alerting. Estonia will utilize location-based SMS channels to ensure that the country meets the requirements of Article 110 of the European Electronic Communications Code to implement and launch a comprehensive public warning system.

"It's essential that we have multiple robust and reliable means of alerting the public to threats such as severe weather, forest fires, and viral pandemics," said Sven Heil, CEO of RIKS, a foundation within the Estonian government's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. "Everbridge met all of our stringent needs for a public warning system and delivered a solution that is easy-to-use, secure and comprehensive. Importantly, Everbridge proved they could meet our tight delivery timeframe. We're very pleased that the system will help us to improve the safety of our communities."

"Given Estonia's reputation as a global leader in digital transformation, we are honored to power their countrywide Public Warning system," said Valerie Risk, Vice President of Public Warning Solutions at Everbridge. "Everbridge now supports the most European countries of any provider, drawing on decades of emergency alert experience in providing governments with a reliable, secure and geo-targeted means of protecting their people. We applaud Estonia for their pioneering approach to keeping their citizens safe."

The Estonia emergency alerting system implementation expands on Everbridge's position as the global leader in population-wide Public Warning solutions used by over 1,500 municipalities, counties, cities, states and countries in every major region of the world including Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Everbridge serves more countrywide deployments than any other provider, enabling the Public Warning system for many of the most technically-advanced countries including Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Greece, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Peru, and multiple countries across the Middle East and Africa; entire states including California, New York, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Florida, Odisha, Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C. and the United States Virgin Islands; counties within 49 of the 50 U.S. states and within all of Canada's provinces, many of the largest cities in the world, and in support of the most populous Native American and First Nations tribes and indigenous populations across the globe. Everbridge also powers the front-end of the Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS) gateway for the U.S. Federal Government to supplement their own communication channels for issuing live emergency and Presidential Alerts in the United States.

Everbridge partnered with Estonia-based Levira to secure the contract. Headquartered in the capital city of Tallin, the local digital services provider is the main television and radio network operator in Estonia and owns one of the largest data centers in the country.

Everbridge's platform which combines Cell Broadcast, Location-based SMS, address-based and group-based multi-channel alerting technologies provides critical event management capabilities across a broad range of threats including natural disasters, terrorism, cyberattacks, and other security events. The citizens of Norway, for example, received critical countrywide communications during the onset of COVID-19. The Norwegian Directorate for Health utilized the Everbridge Public Warning platform to successfully communicate with almost five and half million mobile phones in Norway. The Directorate for Health also communicated with all non-Norwegian phones roaming inside the country in English, French, German, Spanish, Polish and Russian, providing critical instructions for foreign nationals.

Everbridge's new Public Warning Center meets and exceeds the needs of any public authority looking for an advanced warning solution to protect its citizens and visitors from EU-directive approved systems to more sophisticated hybrid and multi-channel alert and warning platforms. The company also recently announced a new patent for its revolutionary work in enabling end-to-end multimedia population alerting capabilities. The patent one of more than 160 overall across Everbridge's market-leading population alerting suite of solutions highlights the need for delivering alerts through a combination of 5G, cell broadcast, and multimedia. Everbridge remains the leader in 5G integrations for public warning systems.

Everbridge Public Warning leverages existing telecom infrastructure, with no opt-in required, to reach everyone within a geographic area to reduce disaster risk, support first responder communications, and analyze disaster communication effectiveness for subsequent mitigation activities. The platform is fully compliant with data privacy regulations including GDPR and allows public safety agencies to send an alert to any device within a few seconds without sharing any personal details, such as names or phone numbers.

Everbridge featured some of the leading experts in the world on public alerting technologies at its recent global Road to Recovery leadership symposiums. The topic of population-wide alerting best practices was addressed heavily during the sessions which featured keynote addresses by Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, representatives from EENA (the European Emergency Number Association), and government officials, city mayors, and emergency management professionals from Australia, Canada, and the U.S., to name a few.

