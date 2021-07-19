Anzeige
Montag, 19.07.2021
Vor international wissenschaftlicher Sensation? Große Kurswette!
WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Frankfurt
19.07.21
08:07 Uhr
6,929 Euro
-0,173
-2,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
19.07.2021 | 13:22
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

London, July 19

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock World Mining Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 30 June 2021, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue shares until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 18 August 2021.

Enquiries:

Ms C Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 2427

Date: 19 July 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
