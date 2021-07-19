Spruce Ridge Resources Limited: Spruce Ridge Finalizes Acquisition of Oil and Gas Wells in Saskatchewan

PUSLINCH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SHL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired certain mineral leases with petroleum and natural gas rights, plus oil and gas wells, pipelines and facilities in the Unity area of southwestern Saskatchewan from Repsol Canada Energy Partnership. Included in the purchase are 793 ha of petroleum and natural gas rights from surface to the base of the Mannville Group with an average working interest of 84%. The purchase includes 5 active oil wells, 10 suspended oil and gas wells, heavy oil facilities, pipelines, and an active produced water disposal well.

John Ryan, the Company's CEO, stated "We expect to have three oil wells producing oil by the end of the week. Minor maintenance may be required before additional wells begin producing. The water disposal well will be activated immediately and will receive 3rd party water. The oil will be skimmed off thereby generating additional revenue."

Production on the acquired leases is mainly from the McLaren Formation in the Cretaceous Mannville Group at a depth of approximately 660 m. Net pay in the Salt Lake McLaren pool ranges from 2 to 4.5 m. The wells are mainly directional wells with cold, heavy oil (11-12 API) production. The McLaren pool is well-characterized from 3D seismic interpretations and the property has significant undeveloped resource potential with multiple new drilling locations.

Colin Bowdidge, Ph.D, P.Geo., Director and Officer is a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and the Vice President, Exploration of Spruce Ridge has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.

Spruce Ridge holds a 100% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Property in Central Newfoundland which covers a series of copper ± gold rich VMS deposits. Spruce Ridge sold its interest in in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project to Canada Nickel Company Inc. but retained ground which contains VMS and gold targets. Spruce Ridge holds 8,100,000 shares of Canada Nickel Company and 10,000,000 shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Spruce Ridge has an option agreement with Magna Terra Minerals Inc. on its Viking/Kramer gold properties in Western Newfoundland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

