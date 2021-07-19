Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Result of AGM

19 July 2021

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

RESULT OF AGM

The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT)

Quantum's R&D focus is on Cryptography and AI using Quantum Computing, bringing together the most advanced classic computing technology, along with quantum computing and AI deep learning, to develop, among other things, a new and disruptive approach to blockchain technology, which includes cryptocurrencies mining and other advanced blockchain applications.

The Company has set up a team of international experts in the above sectors, as well as a computing infrastructure to support the development of the most advanced innovative solution based on the front-line IT technologies.