Montag, 19.07.2021
Vor international wissenschaftlicher Sensation? Große Kurswette!
WKN: A1CYK3 ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 Ticker-Symbol: BYA1 
Frankfurt
19.07.21
08:07 Uhr
0,006 Euro
+0,001
+9,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.07.2021 | 13:52
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Result of AGM

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 19

19 July 2021

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

RESULT OF AGM

The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating / John Mackay

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT)

Quantum's R&D focus is on Cryptography and AI using Quantum Computing, bringing together the most advanced classic computing technology, along with quantum computing and AI deep learning, to develop, among other things, a new and disruptive approach to blockchain technology, which includes cryptocurrencies mining and other advanced blockchain applications.

The Company has set up a team of international experts in the above sectors, as well as a computing infrastructure to support the development of the most advanced innovative solution based on the front-line IT technologies.

