Home Bistro, Inc.: Home Bistro Signs Licensing Agreement with Ayesha Curry

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today that it executed a licensing agreement with TV Host, best-selling cookbook author and philanthropist Ayesha Curry. Further to the transaction, Home Bistro, Inc. acquired Ms. Curry's Homemade Meals LLC, a weekly-delivered service of her family inspired recipes, which were sold direct to consumer as well as in major grocery stores.

Curry, 2x New York Times best-selling cookbook author, television host and producer, and co-founder of the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, has over 7.3 million followers, a platform where she frequently shares her flavor-filled, no-fuss cooking techniques. Curry will be providing the Home Bistro platform with ten of her culinary specialties to be sold online.

Home Bistro CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, "We are very excited to add Ayesha to Home Bistro's growing platform for home delivery celebrity chef-inspired gourmet meals. Her unique signature style recipes with focus on flavor, efficiency and health, have been a hit with millions of her fans and no doubt will be as popular in the form of fully-prepared meals on the Home Bistro platform."

Curry commented, "I've recently been following the evolution and progress of Home Bistro and am excited to bring some of my favorite meals direct to peoples' doorsteps across the country. As a working mom, I know first-hand how busy life can get, and I am always trying to come up with ways to make executing and enjoying a delicious meal more convenient. This partnership with Home Bistro provides me with an opportunity to provide fully-cooked prepared meals of some of my favorite recipes as well as introduce my culinary point-of-view to a whole new audience." Curry added, "I am grateful to be aligned with Home Bistro on the social mission of our partnership, as a portion of every meal sold will be donated to a cause helping to fight hunger in America."

Home Bistro expects to begin shipping Ayesha Meals direct to consumers by October 2021.

About Ayesha Curry

Renowned restauranteur, chef,?2x?New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist, television host and producer, and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry is a true multi-hyphenate who is building an empire. Featured on the prestigious 30 Under 30 List by Forbes Magazine, her accessible approach to cooking and passion for entrepreneurial innovation has made her one of the most sought-after experts in food and lifestyle, with over?10?million avid social media followers and subscribers.??Curry partnered with the Meredith Corporation to launch her first ever quarterly lifestyle magazine titled Sweet July. In 2020, she launched her own production company, Sweet July Productions, which focuses on creating content centered around diverse stories and voices.? Curry alongside her husband, launched their family-founded charity Eat. Learn. Play. with a mission to end childhood hunger, ensure universal access to quality education, and enable healthy active lifestyles.

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations developed by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora and soon to launch celebrity chefs Daina Falk, Roblé Ali and Claudia Sandoval.

Home Bistro's Model Meals lifestyle brand www.modelmeals.com is a Whole30 & Paleo approved, ready-to-eat, meal prep service, offering a weekly rotating menu that is prepared by professional chefs, using only the highest quality ingredients available, sourced responsibly and locally, and delivered in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging.

