Optec International, Inc.: Optec International Announces Expansion to New 50,000 Sq Feet Global HQ

OPTEC International today announced the company is expanding the company's global operations with expansion to a newly acquired 50,000 Sq Feet Corporate & Distribution facilities at 1375 Park Center Dr, Vista, CA 92081. The facility is scheduled to open this week and be fully operational by August 1stand is located within several hundred yards of the company's existing 3 facilities. The new Building signage is also expected to be completed by August 1st.

The new Park Center Dr, facility is a stand-alone building and comprises of approximately 25% administration and 75% warehouse, assembly, production, and distribution center in addition to the existing 22,000 Sq Feet Scott Street location. The company has already sub-leased the Keystone Admin & Warehouse locations effective August 1 to streamline overhead for the new facility.

The new Global HQ facility will allow all Optec divisions and subsidiaries to have a physical administrative staffed presence at the company's new Global HQ.

Park Center will serve as the main distribution hub for Optec and its subsidiaries whilst in California Scott Street will serve as additional Overflow/Warehousing for all OPTEC Divisions & Subsidiaries.

OPTEC-Z2O recently successfully certified 2 OPTEC-Z2O staff members for certification of Servproapproved training and final certification in HazMat material clean-up and disposal in light of the company's expansion programs who will also be housed at the new OPTEC Park Center location in the Z2O wing of the facility.

The Company's WeShield subsidiary also has specific areas included in the facility for both product distribution and administration.

The facility encompasses a new HR, IR, and Accounting wing specific to all OPTEC & subsidiary related matters.

OPTEC CEO Roger Pawson commented "OPTEC is the final stages of negotiations for additional acquisitions all with positive revenues and outlook in similar sector related business to our current business operations. Having the ability for these divisions to have their Corporate operations housed and overseen in the new Park Center locations, will have tremendous impact on daily oversights for both operations and financial overview for the company".

Mr. Pawson further stated "OPTEC anticipates making additional announcements regarding new pending and in discussion acquisitions as early as this and the next 2 weeks. OPTEC Globalis specifically determined as the company now grows to International locations and acquisitions".

Recent OPTEC News Releases Include:

OPTEC's recent news announced Z2O programs are expanding Z2O services to Miami Florida this month as part of the nationwide expansion for the company's "Uber of Cleaning" proprietary APP based services. After the successful recent Z2O pilot program launch in Austin Texas the company is now planning the Miami territory launch this month, followed shortly thereafter by San Diego, and other large US cities.

Since the recent Austin TX, Z2O App launch the company has been receiving requests for the Z2O services cleaning and sterilizing services App in cities across the nation.

Simultaneously with the demand for the Z2O Services APP in the US, OPTEC's international distributors have expressed a need for the services in the Mediterranean territories. Discussions are now in progress for the launch of several International Pilot programs for the Z2O services APP in the near future. www.Z2O.com

OPTEC International is dedicated to providing Global solutions for the Pro-Active approach to preventing a future mass pandemic effect as the world recently experienced, and by using solutions such as Z2O services worldwide the prevention of rapid circulation can be pre-emptively contained, and the virus mutation controlled in a safer manner than recently experienced worldwide.

OPTEC additionally plans to use the recently acquired We Shield AI state of the art technology for targeted marketing of the Z2O services App both in the USA and International sectors. We Shield has a seasoned and dedicated management team with proven success in the PPE sector who, we feel can create a larger vision and sustained growth of the Z2O App in addition to the continued expansion of the PPE sector.

About Z2O

During these challenging times, there is a vital need to protect businesses and homes from harmful bacteria, viruses, and everything in between. Z2Ois a new, app based, on-demand network, delivering an effortless way to schedule cleaning and disinfecting services using smart devices, at the same time providing existing companies and starts ups new opportunities to create jobs and operate and expand business services. This is the Uber of cleaning and disinfecting, offering the opportunity for the local workforce to have the ability to generate income for essential services that will help their local community as well as expand job opportunities for their employees and staff. www.z2o.com

About We Shield.

We Shield is deeply ingrained in the Wholesale Medical sector supplying PPE safety products to customers including GAP, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA), Concordance, Henry Schein, Medline, and more. This AI driven MedTech company is on track for substantial growth. www.weshield.us

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

