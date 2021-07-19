

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK, ANZ) said that it plans to buy-back up to A$1.5 billion of shares on-market as part of its capital management plan.



ANZ Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said, 'After taking into consideration the ongoing pressures in some parts of the economy due to COVID, including the current lockdowns in parts of the country, the strength of our balance sheet and ongoing financial performance means we are in a position to return a modest amount of surplus capital to shareholders through a buy-back of shares on-market.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANZ BANKING GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de