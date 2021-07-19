Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - UMeWorld Limited (OTC PINK: UMEWF) today announced that it has acquired the master franchise right of Easy Learn AI-Powered English ("Easy Learn") for Southern China from Beijing Sunshine Education Co., Limited ("Beijing Sunshine"). Easy Learn combines artificial intelligence with human tutors to deliver personalized one on one English learning for Grade 5 to University level students. With this acquisition, UMeWorld will be able to setup both corporate-owned or franchised centers within the licensed area.

Easy Learn uses the latest AI technologies including block symmetric learning, batch memory learning, speech-to-text and text-to-speech techniques to effectively teach English. AI builds a personalized learning plan, communicates with the user, manages exercises developing different language skills and provides in-house and at home learning support via a cloud platform. Tutors provide on-site and off-site learning supervision which eliminates the reliance on professional English teachers necessary with traditional methods.

Easy Learn methodologists combine their many years of experience preparing students for English tests with proven learning strategies to bring highly personalized and adaptive study plans to over 65,000 Chinese students through a network of 500 licensed centers, since 2018.

UMeWorld plans to launch 100 Easy Learn centers in Southern China within the next 12 months. The typical cost to open an Easy Learn center is about US$15,000 and the average gross billing per student per course has been US$1,550.

About UMeWorld

We are an educational service provider and a visionary player in China's K12 market. Working with China Mobile and other strategic partners, we are leveling the educational playing field by providing affordable and quality educational products to millions Chinese K-12 students in China.

