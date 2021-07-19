Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Group Holdings, INC. Engages EDSA, INC. to Develop Algodon Wine Estate's Masterplan and Seeks to Partner with Branded Luxury Name to Co-Develop Boutique Hotel and Residences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced it has engaged the architectural planning and design firm, EDSA to enhance and further develop the existing masterplan of Algodon Wine Estates Private Estancias 4,138 acre luxury vineyard and golf development, in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina. This initiative includes laying the foundation for a partnership with a branded luxury name in hospitality to co-develop a boutique hotel and associated residences.

EDSA, Inc. is a planning, landscape architecture, and urban design firm founded in 1960. The company is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with offices in Orlando as well as New York City, Baltimore, and Shanghai, China. EDSA's commitment to excellence can be seen through their past works, which spans more than 500 projects in over 100 countries including Miami's notable 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach, as well as The Dubai Opera House, the Bahamas' Atlantis Resort, and PepsiCo Headquarters in New York.

EDSA plans to position Algodon Wine Estates to meet the current luxury market demand and become the most exciting ultra-luxury, residential resort community in South America. These enhancements and new vision seek to encourage worldwide interest in the 4,138-acre project, particularly among equally situated luxury brands.

Scott Mathis, CEO & Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. commented, "We could not be more excited to work with EDSA. We are hiring the best, and we are getting the best, with the goal to potentially bring in a world class branded 80-120 room hotel with branded residences including our own 'Algodon' branded residences. If we are successful in our effort to partner with a branded luxury name, not only will Algodon be associated with this name, but we expect all the residences associated with the project will see the value of their properties reflect the added mystique of a world renown luxury name.

"We came to San Rafael, Mendoza, with a plan to develop the finest world-class wine, wellness, culinary and sports lifestyle resort and residential development in the region, and we feel as though this partnership is the next logical step in taking this to the next level. In the subsequent months after over a year in lockdown, we believe individuals are prioritizing family, health, and well-being, now more than ever. These days, big cities have lost their allure, and our award-winning vineyard community can provide many with a unique peace of mind only found in a natural, socially distanced living community."

The expanded masterplan looks to further build upon the award-winning vineyard community by incorporating the existing winery and vineyards, an 18-hole championship-style golf course (with the potential to further expand to 36 holes) and championship-style tennis facilities with the goal of attracting international golf and tennis tournaments, a locally-sourced boutique distillery, organic/seasonal restaurants, newly developed villa homesites, equestrian facilities, existing pools, spa and fitness center, lavender and rose gardens, clubhouse and social club, working farm, as well as various hiking, biking, and walking trails and curated local adventures.

Marco Larrea, PLA EDSA Principal stated, "We are very excited to begin work on this expansive project. I believe our team in conjunction with those in place at Algodon Wine Estates and Gaucho Holdings will work effectively to design and complete the enhancement of these inviting and unique assets."

About Algodon Wine Estates

Algodon Wine Estates (algodonwineestates.com) is a 4,138 acre (1,675 ha) world-class wine, wellness, culinary and sport resort, and luxury real estate development, located in the rolling hills of the Sierra Pintada Mountains in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina. A hidden gem nestled in the heart of Argentina's thriving wine country, Algodon Wine Estates caters to citizens of the world who embrace our distinct, bolder approach to living well-those who are seeking an adventurous retreat that is unforgettable and unlike anything else.

Surrounded by the natural beauty of our vineyards, which are responsible for producing the award-winning wines of Algodon Fine Wines (algodonfinewines.com), Algodon Wine Estates is home to private estancias, built by local craftsman with the finest, regional materials, as well as a boutique hotel (algodonhotels.com). Owners of the private estancias and resort guests have access to world-class amenities, including a nine-hole golf course (with an additional nine holes forthcoming); grand slam style tennis courts; a year-round restaurant helmed by a world-class chef, serving traditional Argentine cuisine; and other concierge services, as well as unparalleled access to the Algodon winemaking lifestyle.

Algodon Wine Estates is part of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products the celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit algodonwineestates.com.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

