- (PLX AI) - Volvo is expected to show positive order momentum in its earnings report tomorrow, but all eyes will be on how the truck maker is handling supply chain headwinds, analysts said.
- • Volvo should show improved resilience and earnings potential, with truck orders likely to surprise positively, SEB said (buy, SEK 255)
- • Margins may be negatively affected by component shortages, but a slowing Chinese market will be offset by recovery in North America and Europe, Carnegie said (buy, SEK 275)
- • Volvo production stops in Q2 amounted to about 4 weeks globally, stretching across the supply chain
- • The truck outlook for this year is at risk due to the sourcing situation, Danske said (buy, SEK 245)
- • Volvo should deliver a solid Q2 result despite challenges from component shortages and cost inflation, Nordea said (buy, SEK 250)
- • Underlying demand for trucks and construction equipment remains strong, with good pricing conditions: Nordea
- • While bottlenecks limited volume and orders in Q2, the outlook for H2 should be brighter, Nordea said
