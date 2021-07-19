- (PLX AI) - Swedish Match is likely to report another solid quarter tomorrow, powered by record Zyn sales, analysts said.
- • Zyn nicotine pouch volumes consensus is for 42 million cans shipped in the quarter
- • The company guides for 150-175 million cans for the full year
- • Swedish Match enjoys healthy growth, high returns on capex and low to reasonable valuation, SEB said (buy, SEK 80)
- • The company is likely to post a decent quarter with adjusted EBIT up 15% y/y driven by the Smoke-free and Cigar division, Nordea said (buy, SEK 85)
SWEDISH MATCH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de