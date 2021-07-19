- (PLX AI) - Andritz raised its full-year EBITA outlook even as second-quarter revenue missed expectations.
- • Andritz Q2 revenue EUR 1,500 million vs. estimate EUR 1,627 million, while Q2 EBITA of EUR 125 million exceeded consensus of EUR 120 million
- • Andritz now sees a significant increase in the EBITA reported for 2021 compared to the previous year and EBITA margin of around 8%
- • Previously, EBITA reported was expected to increase compared to 2020
- • Revenue for the full year 2021 is still expected to show a slight decline compared to the previous year
