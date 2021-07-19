

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone (BX) said that private equity funds managed by Blackstone agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., online learning 'bootcamp' based in India offering digital skills training and courses to working professionals all over the world.



Simplilearn was founded in 2010 by its Chief Executive Officer Krishna Kumar. Profitable for the fourth year in a row, the platform offers over 100 programs to help early to mid-career professionals acquire new-age digital skills across Cloud, DevOps, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Digital Marketing, Cyber Security and many more.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BLACKSTONE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de