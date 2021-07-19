- (PLX AI) - Raketech enters Latin America, Spain and Italy through acquisition of Spanish affiliate marketing company Infinileads S.L.
- • Raketech buys Infinileads for EUR 4.5 million
- • As a result of the acquisition, Raketech's revenues within these regions are expected to reach approximately 5 percent of the group's total revenues, in Q4 of this year
- • Infinileads offers an extensive Free-to-play casino game library driving high user engagement. Infinileads's proprietary Free-to-play module is expected to bring synergies to Raketech's Free-to-play portfolio in order to further accelerate gamification within Raketech's product portfolio
