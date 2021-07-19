

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. has launched a Full Self-Driving or FSD subscription for its driver-assistance software package for $199 per month. The luxury electric carmaker had earlier offered the FSD package for a one-time payment of $10,000.



Tesla said the FSD capability subscriptions are currently available to eligible vehicles in the United States. The features are based on the vehicle's configuration and location, while not all features are available in all markets, and features are subject to change.



The subscription plan requires version 3.0 of the FSD hardware, and Tesla noted that hardware upgrades to the Full Self-Driving computer are not included with the FSD subscription.



The company gives two options depending on the vehicle's current Autopilot capability, according to Tesla's support page. Basic Autopilot to FSD is provided for $199 a month, and Enhanced Autopilot to FSD is available for $99 a month.



The subscriptions can be canceled at any time through the Tesla app or Tesla Account, but refunds will not be available for FSD capability subscriptions.



Even after cancellation, the owners will continue to have access to FSD capability features for the remainder of the current billing period.



Since mid-2019, the hardware has been standard in Tesla vehicles, and owners of pre-2019 Teslas may have to pay $1,500 for hardware update.



