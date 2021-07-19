The new machine is claimed to be suitable for the production of all kinds of PV module technologies currently available on the market.From pv magazine Spain Spanish PV production equipment provider Mondragon Assembly has designed a new interconnection machine for the production of different kinds of technologies, including half-cut products, glass-glass and glass-backsheet panels, as well as mono or bifacial PERC, PERL and PERT modules. The equipment is also claimed to be suitable for the production of modules that incorporate BIPV technologies and modules with high-efficiency cell technology, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...