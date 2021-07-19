The volume of new PV generation capacity added in the first half was higher than expected, given the rising input costs seen in recent months, but solar was nevertheless outpaced by new wind farms in the first six months of 2021.China's National Energy Administration has announced solar power generation capacity in the nation hit 268 GW at the end of last month, marking a 23.7% rise from the volume deployed at the same point last year. The government body said 13.01 GW of solar capacity was added in the first half of the year with 5.86 GW of it accounted for by residential arrays which qualified ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...