AEW UK REIT plc: Change of Registrar

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Change of Registrar 

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) 
AEW UK REIT plc: Change of Registrar 
19-Jul-2021 / 15:08 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company") 
 
Change of Registrar 
 
The Company announces that it has changed its Registrar from Computershare Investor Services Plc to Link Group ("Link") 
with effect from today, 19 July 2021. 
 
Please see below for Link's contact details: 
Link Group 
10th Floor 
Central Square 
29 Wellington Street 
Leeds 
LS1 4DL 
 
Telephone: +44 (0)371 664 0300 
 
19 July 2021 
 
LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 
 
Enquiries: 
Link Company Matters Limited 
Company Secretary 
Telephone - 01392 477500 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BWD24154 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      AEWU 
LEI Code:    21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  117956 
EQS News ID:  1219993 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219993&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)

