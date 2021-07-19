WheelHouse IT Ranked #72 on Channel Futures MSP 501

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / WheelHouse IT was recognized on the Channel Futures MSP 501 for 2021, ranking 72 on the list of the top 501 managed service providers globally. WheelHouse IT continues to climb the ranks of the tech industry's most prestigious list of global managed service providers, rising from rank #94 in 2020.

The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey has been compiled every year since 2006, rating MSPs based on their overall organizational performance, a metric derived by examining several factors such as annual sales, profit margins, technology solutions, revenue mix, growth opportunities, and more.

WheelHouse IT, like other qualifying MSPs, underwent a rigorous review of its organization carried out by Channel Futures' research team and editors from March 1- May 24, 2021. Their analysis of each MSP considers elements such as its long-term health, potential growth, and recurring revenue to rank each business.

The 2021 field of applicants was larger than any other, and the competition between MSPs was significant. Within this more challenging setting, WheelHouse IT rose much higher on the list this year than in past times.

The higher Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking reflects WheelHouse IT's growth and great potential for what is bound to be a challenging future.

"WheelHouse IT is proud to continue to operate and hold ourselves to the highest standards of business," explained a social media post. "It is an honor to be chosen among the best Managed Service Providers across the globe by Channel Futures, and we feel that it is a clear reflection of our hard work and dedication to our clients."

The MSP's inclusion in the top 100 MSPs comes on the heels of numerous other awards, certifications, and partnerships formed by WheelHouse IT over the last year. WheelHouse IT is a Microsoft Gold Partner, HIPAA Verified, INC. 500 business that has consistently expanded its operations.

The workers and leaders at WheelHouse IT stepped up to the plate during the difficult 2020 year to expand their offerings and clientele. Currently, cybersecurity has emerged as one of the most significant difficulties facing small and medium-sized businesses in 2021. WheelHouse It has taken up the challenge and worked with many clients to prepare them for this ongoing threat.

The MSP's dedication to staying ahead of the curve has propelled WheelHouse IT forward, and its leaders hope that it will result in an even higher place on the Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking in the future.

Aside from having their success shared on the Channel Futures website, WheelHouse IT will join its fellow MSPs, being recognized at the MSP Summit in Las Vegas on November 1st and 2nd during the Channel Partners Conference and Expo.

About WheelHouse IT

WheelHouse IT is a Managed Service Provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale and has offices in New York and Los Angeles. With 20 years of experience serving the diverse needs of its clients, this MSP has continued to grow and receive widespread recognition for its various tech solutions and related services. You can contact WheelHouse IT at (877) 771-2384 or sales@wheelhouseit.com.

