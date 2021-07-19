Nurse Call Systems Market Size to Reach USD 2973.7 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nurse Call Systems Market is Segmented by Product Type (Wired Nurse Call Systems, Wireless Nurse Call Systems), Application (Medical Institutions, Assisted Living Centers and Nursing Homes). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

In 2020, the global Nurse Call Systems market size was USD 1669.4 Million and is forecast to 2973.7 Million USD in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Factors driving the growth of the Nurse Call Systems market are:

A significant increase in the need for efficient and responsive health care communication between patient and nurse.

The growing patient population is anticipated to contribute to the significant growth of the market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in countries worldwide starting to conjure Emergency Corona-wards out of nothing. Numerous patients pooled in very confined spaces need options to call for help and staff has to react quickly. As a result Nurse Call Systems is likely to see significant expansion and acceptance.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET

Ease of communication and diverse applications of nurse call systems is expected to drive the growth of the nurse call systems market. Nurse call systems are crucial for effective communication in healthcare settings. These technologies allow for quicker, tailored communication between patients, clinicians, and caregivers, resulting in improved patient satisfaction and care quality. Nurse call systems have become an important feature of a hospital's communication system as a result of these benefits.

Nurse call systems help reduce healthcare worker fatigue and aid in timely care to the patients. Especially in a time of crisis where the number of healthcare workers is less when compared to the patient's count, the Nurse call system helps by allowing healthcare workers to know exactly the location or room a patient is calling from, and provide care in a timely manner. This feature is expected to further increase the system adoption thereby driving the nurse call system market size.

NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on product type, the Wired Nurse Call Systems sector is expected to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period, accounting for roughly 58% of total sales volume in 2019.

Based on the application, the Medical Institutions category is expected to account for 85.71% of sales in 2019.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region during the forecast period. The quick penetration and acceptance of nurse call systems by multiple healthcare organizations, notably nursing facilities and hospitals, is credited with the market expansion in this region. Furthermore, a growing geriatric population and rising healthcare spending in the United States are expected to positively impact the growth of the nurse call systems market in North America.

MAJOR TOP COMPANIES IN THE NURSE CALL SYSTEM MARKET:

Hill-Rom Holding continued to rank top among the top companies in Nurse Call Systems in 2019. Hill-Rom Holding accounted for roughly 19% of the global Nurse Call Systems revenue market. Ascom Holding and Johnson Controls(Tyco), accounted for almost 17% and 9% of the total respectively in 2019.

Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

Ascom Holding

Johnson Controls (Tyco)

Rauland-Borg Corporation

Stanley Healthcare

CARECOM Co. Ltd

Critical Alert Systems LLC

Aid Call

Static Systems Group Plc

Shandong Yarward Electronics

IndigoCare

Azure Healthcare Limited

Schrack Seconet AG

TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

LonBon Technology

Beijing Xinfeng Nangle Technology

Shenzhen Xin De Liang Electronics

