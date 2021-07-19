Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces DTC Eligibility

DTC eligibility is expected to increase accessibility of Adcore's stock for U.S. investors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE: ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), announced today that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

"We are pleased to announce that we have received DTC eligibility," commented Omri Brill, Chief Executive Officer of Adcore. "The ability to have the Company's shares electronically transferred between brokerages in the United States not only simplifies the process and reduces costs incurred by U.S. investors, but also opens the door for investors who may have previously been restricted from purchasing our shares."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"), one of the world's largest securities depositories. It manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

In addition, the Company announces that all items on the agenda at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held today were approved by shareholders.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

