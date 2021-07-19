Anzeige
Montag, 19.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Vor international wissenschaftlicher Sensation? Große Kurswette!
WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Tradegate
19.07.21
18:52 Uhr
28,450 Euro
-0,250
-0,87 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,20028,45018:51
28,25028,45018:52
Dow Jones News
19.07.2021 | 17:31
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NORNICKEL PRODUCES FIRST BATCH OF CERTIFIED CARBON-NEUTRAL NICKEL

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORNICKEL PRODUCES FIRST BATCH OF CERTIFIED CARBON-NEUTRAL NICKEL 
19-Jul-2021 / 18:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» 
(PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") 
NORNICKEL PRODUCES FIRST BATCH OF CERTIFIED CARBON-NEUTRAL NICKEL 
Moscow, July 19, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer 
of platinum and copper has produced its first batch of certified carbon-neutral nickel which will be shipped to 
customers. 
Since 2018, Nornickel has been implementing a strategy focused on upgrading its energy assets. This includes 
replacement of hydro and thermal power station units feeding the Norilsk Industrial District, modernisation and repair 
of energy equipment, installation of automated control and metering systems, reduction of heat loss in buildings and 
pipelines, equipment optimisation, and decommissioning obsolete power units. 
In 2020, the company announced a comprehensive environmental and climate change strategy aimed at reducing its 
environmental footprint, keeping total Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions under the GHG Protocol below 10 mtpa, and 
maintaining its position in the bottom quartile of the global nickel industry for specific carbon dioxide emissions per 
unit of nickel product, according to Wood Mackenzie estimates. 
Thanks to the energy efficiency improvements, Nornickel Group has already reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by 
almost 47 kt in 2019-2020, as confirmed by Ernst & Young (EY), a global auditing company. Separately, with the help of 
a leading independent international consultant, Nornickel also calculated the carbon footprint of nickel produced in 
accordance with international standards ISO 14040 and 14044, which amounted to 8.1 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of finished 
product. 
The measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have allowed the company to allocate thousands of tonnes of saved CO2 
emissions to carbon-neutral nickel production. The first batch of carbon-neutral products totals 5 kt of nickel 
cathodes produced by the Group's Kola Division. The metal will be shipped from Murmansk Port and delivered to an 
LME-certified warehouse in Rotterdam, the largest logistics hub in Europe. 
The volume of carbon-neutral shipments will increase as emissions are reduced and carbon savings are verified by an 
auditor. Nornickel plans to release up to 10 kt of carbon-neutral nickel this year. 
The carbon-neutral nickel will be tokenised on Atomyze, a Blockchain platform, and the tokens will be listed on the 
Vienna Stock Exchange by Nornickel's EU-based Global Palladium Fund. 
The company will also tokenise an auditor's certificate with verified CO2 emission reductions, allowing this 
information to be securely stored, allocated to new product launches and attached to smart contracts with investors and 
industrial customers. 
Anton Berlin, Nornickel Vice President, Sales and Distribution commented: "We are pleased to announce that Nornickel 
has received the international auditor's certificate confirming our commitment to support the global climate change 
agenda and proactively accelerate the reduction of our carbon footprint across the Group. This certificate allowed us 
to allocate saved carbon emissions to the first batch of carbon-neutral nickel. We will continue to reduce our 
emissions intensity and increase carbon-neutral metal supply to our customers, who continue to show strong demand for 
this product". 
 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
 
Media Relations:   Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00  Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru   Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 117960 
EQS News ID:  1220031 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220031&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
