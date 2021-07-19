DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Annual Report
Amundi Physical Metals plc
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")
Release of :
Dublin, July 19, 2021
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public:
The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.
19-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amundi Physical Metals plc
|2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street
|2 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+33 (0)176338436
|E-mail:
|liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
|ISIN:
|FR0013416716
|WKN:
|A2UJK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1220029
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1220029 19-Jul-2021 CET/CEST