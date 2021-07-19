Regulatory News: (Paris:LHN)
Holcim Ltd
Report on Payments to Governments 2020
1 About this Report
Warning This report only relates to the extractive operations and does not reflect total business of Holcim.
This report has been prepared in line with Chapter 10 of the EU Accounting Directive (2013/34/EU) and Article 6 of the EU Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), as amended, which have been transposed in French legislation. Its publication aims to provide for enhanced transparency of payments made to governments in the context of extractive activities.
Article 42 1. of the Directive 2013/34/EU states that "Member States shall require large undertakings and all public-interest entities active in the extractive industry or the logging of primary forests to prepare and make public a report on payments made to governments on an annual basis.
The provisions of this Directive are integrated in Article L.225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code.
Due to the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris, France, and the resulting requirement to comply with the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), Holcim is required to disclose a consolidated report on payments to governments for the year 2020.
2 Basis of Preparation and Scope
Holcim Ltd as parent of the Group has prepared the report on a consolidated basis and reports the activity of any of its subsidiary undertakings that perform extractive operations.
Taxes, royalties, license fees, production entitlements and infrastructure improvements to governments are presented on a cash paid basis during the reporting period. In-kind payments are converted into monetary value at the date of settlement.
The report includes all payments to governments for activities which relate to exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals or other materials of each of our consolidated subsidiaries at the end of financial year 2020 for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2020.
Payments made to a government as a single payment or as a series of related payments of EUR 100'000 or more in the financial year 2020 form part of this report. Amounts in currencies other than Swiss Franc (presentation currency for this report) have been converted based on the average annual foreign exchange rates prevailing at December 31, 2020.
This report excludes payments by non-consolidated entities (such as those that are accounted for using the equity method) regardless of the amounts paid and also excludes payments to governments related to the processing, marketing and trading of any of our products. Equally, any donations made, for example in respect of social or community programs, are excluded.
Any payments not clearly related to extractive operations (e.g. income taxes) have been broken down by ratio to reflect the portion related to extractive operation only.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Unless noted otherwise in the report, the following terms have the meanings noted below:
Government
Any national, regional or local authority of a EU Member State or of a third country. It includes a department, agency or other undertakings controlled by that authority.
Project
A project means the operational activities that are governed by a single contract, license, lease, concession or similar legal agreements and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. Where multiple such agreements are substantially interconnected, these are considered a single project.
Production entitlements
Represents host government's share of production. This payment is generally made in kind. It does not include the working interest production share of government-owned companies where said companies are acting as partners in a joint venture.
For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2020, Holcim does not have any production entitlements to report.
Taxes
Represents taxes levied on the income, production or profits of a consolidated subsidiary, excluding taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes. These taxes are generally the portion related to extractive operations of income taxes paid in the consolidated statement of cash flows of Holcim. Payments in respect of social or community programs such as building providing a hospital, or school are excluded.
Royalties
Represents the percentage of production payable to the owner of mineral rights.
Dividends
Represents dividends paid to a host government holding an interest in a consolidated entity. Dividends paid to a host government as an ordinary shareholder of our Group company are excluded as long as the dividends are paid to the government as a distribution from shares carrying the same rights as the other shareholders' shares.
For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2020, Holcim did not pay any dividends to any host government from shares carrying rights different than the rights of the remaining shares and therefore does not have any such dividends to report.
Bonuses
Represents bonuses paid for and in consideration of signature, discovery, production, awards, grants and transfers of extraction rights. This also includes bonuses related to achievement or failure to achieve certain production levels or certain targets, and discovery of additional mineral reserves/deposits.
For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2020, Holcim does not have any bonuses to report.
Fees
Represents any consideration for licenses and/or concessions paid for access to the area where extractive operations are conducted.
Infrastructure improvements
Represents payments for local development, including the improvement of infrastructure, not directly necessary for the conduct of extractive operations but mandatory pursuant to the terms of a production sharing contract or to the terms of a law relating to Holcim's activities.
3 Consolidated overview
The consolidated overview discloses the sum of Holcim's payments to governments related to extractive operations per Group region and per payment type. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.
Asia Pacific
38,755
71,549
11,425
1,345
123,073
Europe
40,581
23,455
5,419
69,455
Latin America
11,205
4,295
1,042
16,541
Middle East Africa
17,723
7,258
19,966
1,171
46,118
North America
105,826
3,974
3,047
112,846
Total 2020
214,090
110,530
40,898
2,516
368,034
Asia Pacific
34,253
87,775
15,906
1,286
139,220
Europe
51,892
20,970
7,549
80,412
Latin America
12,629
7,448
1,187
21,264
Middle East Africa
26,751
9,032
24,883
1,351
62,017
North America
57,431
4,112
8,912
715
71,170
Total 2019
182,956
129,338
58,438
3,352
374,083
4 Payments per government
This overview discloses the sum of Holcim's payments to governments related to extractive operations in each country and per payment type, including details per location where applicable. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.
Asia Pacific
38,755
71,549
11,425
1,345
123,073
Australia
9,422
3,885
983
14,290
Balina Shire Council
Teven (Fox's) Quarry
104
104
Australian Taxation Office
Not attributable to projects
4,344
4,344
Gold Coast City Council
Not attributable to projects
336
336
Sunshine Coast Regional Council
Bli Bli Quarry
115
115
Department of Environment Heritage
Not attributable to projects
176
176
Department of Agriculture Fisheries
Sunrock Quarry
2,015
2,015
Bli Bli Quarry
569
569
Department of Mines Industry Regulation
Newman Quarry
300
300
State Revenue Office of Victoria
Not attributable to projects
1,101
1,101
Office of State Revenue Queensland
Not attributable to projects
1,380
1,380
Revenue SA
Not attributable to projects
223
223
Water Corporation
Not attributable to projects
332
332
Roads and Maritime Services
Not attributable to projects
139
139
Queanbeyan City Council
Cooma Road Quarry
264
264
Department of State Development
Montacute Quarry
262
262
Department of Lands WA
Not attributable to projects
255
255
Office of State Revenue NSW
Not attributable to projects
2,375
2,375
Bangladesh
2,390
9,923
160
12,472
Government of Meghalaya
Shella, Meghalaya, India
9,923
160
10,083
Government of India
Shella, Meghalaya, India
2,390
2,390
China
2,660
2,660
Dujiangyan City Tax Service, State Taxation Administration
Dajianbao West Section Limestone Mine Baiyian mudstone mine
2,445
2,445
Jiangyou City Tax Service, State Taxation Administration
Majiaoba Zhangbagou limestone mine
215
215
India ACC
13,988
28,699
196
1,185
44,068
Government of India
Not attributable to projects
13,988
13,988
State Government of Jharkhand
Chaibasa Mines
490
490
State Government of Chhattisgarh
Jamul Mines
5,563
15
1,185
6,763
State Government of Odisha
Bargarh Mines
1,202
1,202
State Government of Tamilnadu
Madukkarai Mines
251
181
432
State Government of Himachal Pradesh
Gagal Mines
4,510
4,510
State Government of Maharashtra
Chanda Mines
3,601
3,601
State Government of Rajasthan
Lakheri Mines
1,439
1,439
State Government of Madhya Pradesh
Kymore Mines
4,285
4,285
State Government of Karnataka
Wadi Mines
7,359
7,359
India -Ambuja
9,940
28,439
10,245
48,625
Government of India
Not attributable to projects
8,651
8,651
Himachal Pradesh State Government
Kashlog and Mangoo Mines
8,327
8,327
Rajasthan State Government
Marwar Mundwa
1,289
36
21
1,345
RAS-1 and RAS-2 Mines
2,965
2,965
Maharashtra State Government
Various Limestone Mines(Maratha lime stone mines)
4,306
4,306
Gujarat State Government
Galm, RKBA, Sugala, Singsar
5,785
5,785
Chhattishgarh State Government
Gare Palma IV/8 Coal Mine,Rawan, Maldi Moper
7,020
10,225
17,245
New Zealand
355
603
957
Wellington City Council
Kiwi Point Quarry
603
603
New Zealand Inland Revenue
Not attributable to projects
355
355
Europe
40,581
23,455
5,419
69,455
Azerbaijan
516
516
|
Vergil?r Nazirliyi yaninda Baki s?h?ri Lokal G?lirl?r Departamenti
Shahgaya
516
516
Belgium
2,352
2,352
Administration communale de Lessine
Ermitage
273
273
Team Recettes Précompte Professionnel Mons 2
Obourg
1,813
1,813
Ministere Region Wallonne
Obourg
139
139
Recette Des Contributions Tournal 1
Gaurain Milueu
127
127
Bulgaria
2,080
1,477
3,557
National Revenue Agency
Not attributable to projects
2,080
2,080
Ministry of Energy
Not attributable to projects
1,477
1,477
Croatia
1,417
1,417
Ministarstvo financija
Not attributable to projects
1,417
1,417
Czech Republic
3,276
160
3,437
FU Libochovice
Cizkovice
3,276
3,276
Ceský bánský úrad
Cizkovice
160
160
France
6,959
372
7,331
ST découverte archéologique ABT
Not attributable to projects
422
422
Douane, service de la TGAP
Not attributable to projects
6,538
6,538
Commune de Hirtzfelden
Hirtzfelden
372
372
Germany
1,551
2,277
1,200
5,029
Gemeinde Zeithain
Zeihain
218
218
Verbandsgemeinde Jockgrim
Rheinzabern
2
109
111
Gemeinde Malsch
Malsch
196
196
Gemeinde Breitscheid
Medenbach
312
312
Finanzamt Gießen
Medenbach
360
360
Kreis Steinburg
Lägerdorf
123
123
Stadtverwaltung Friedrichsdorf
Saalburg
589
589
Gemeinde Dotternhausen
Dotternhausen
59
1,094
1,153
Landesamt fur Natur, Umwelt und Verbraucherschutz
Stenden, Vorst, Willich und Kaarst
303
303
Stadtverwaltung
Weil am Rhein
878
878
Landratsamt Zollernalbkreis
Balingen
185
185
Stadt Sehnde
Höver
123
123
Steuerkasse Hamburg
Beckum
478
478
Greece
334
2,940
124
3,398
FAE Athinon
Giali Industrial minerals- pumice
334
334
Municipality of Nisyros
Giali Industrial minerals- pumice
2,419
107
2,526
Municipality of Aliveri
Aliveri Aggregates
119
119
Aliveri Industial minerals
293
293
North Aegean District
Mytilini quarry
109
17
126
Italy
292
1,226
1,518
Comune Di Pioltello (MI)
Pioltello
196
196
Comune Di Ternate (VA)
Faraona Ternate
292
163
455
Comune Di Travedona Monate (VA)
Faraona Travedona
203
203
Comune Di Peschiera Borromeo (MI)
Cava Peschiera
329
329
Comune Di Bulciago (LC)
Rio Gambaione
104
104
Comune Di Cassago (LC)
Rio Gambaione
115
115
Parco Sud Pioltello/Peschiera
Pioltello/Peschiera
117
117
Moldova
943
943
Ministry of Finance State Tax Service
Rezina
943
943
Poland
2,261
4,312
531
7,105
Narodowy Fundusz Ochrony Srodowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej
Not attributable to projects
1,789
1,789
Urzad Gminy Lipnica
Ostowite, Glisno
364
364
Urzad Gminy Krzeszowice
Dubie
165
165
Urzad Gminy Wierzbica
Wierzbica
128
128
Urzad Marszalkowski Województwa Kujawsko-Pomorskiego
Kujawy
232
232
Starostwo Powiatowe Znin
Kujawy
429
429
Regionalna Dyrekcja Lasów Panstwowych Szczecinek
Ostrowite, Glisno, Sepólno
138
138
Urzad Gminy Barcin
Kujawy
1,170
870
2,040
Urzad Gminy Morawica
Radkowice
197
197
Urzad Gminy Legnickie Pole
Lubien
129
129
Urzad Gminy Sitkówka Nowiny
Radkowice
140
284
424
Urzad Gminy Sulików
Sulików
198
168
366
Urzad Gminy Bialy Bór
Sepólno
290
290
Urzad Gminy Malogoszcz
Malogoszcz
252
252
Regionalna Dyrekcja Lasów Panstwowych Kraków
KOSD
162
162
Romania
3,279
2,759
131
6,170
Bugetul de Stat
Clay Qarry Stoenesti
10
197
206
Gypsum Quarry Boteni
6
87
93
Limestone Quarry Alesd Subpiatra
29
834
863
Limestone Quarry CpLung Mateias
45
1,114
1,159
Limestone Quarry Turda -Sandulesti
32
112
144
Marl Quarry Alesd Hotar
11
201
212
Payments not attributable to projects
2,012
2,012
Pozz Quarry Alesd Mirsid
2
2
Sand Gravel Pit Corbii Mari
2
72
75
Sand Gravel Pit Stancesti
7
143
149
Limestone Quarry Alesd Subpiatra
59
59
Bugetul local
Limestone Quarry Turda -Sandulesti
43
43
Pozz Quarry Alesd Mirsid
14
14
Sand Gravel Pit Corbii Mari
15
15
Ministerul Agriculturii si Dezvoltarii Rurale
Sand Gravel Pit Corbii Mari
37
37
Payments not attributable to projects
1,087
1,087
Russia
1,226
608
1,834
Federal Tax Authority Kaluga Region
Borshevskiy
606
606
Federal Tax Authority of Karelia Republic
Bolshoy Massiv, Shokshinsky Kvartsit, Goloday Gora
155
155
Federal Tax Authority of Moscow Region
Prioksky
303
303
Federal Tax Authority of Saratov Region
Bolshevik
162
162
Federal Treasury of Moscow Region
Priokskiy
488
488
Federal Treasury of Saratov Region
Bolshevik
120
120
Serbia
1,097
366
121
1,584
Municipality of Beocin
Beocin
118
118
Marl Quarry Filijala
215
215
Municipality of Sremska Mitrovica
Limestone Quarry Mutalj
151
151
Ministry of Finance, Treasury and Administration Republic of Serbia
Beocin
979
121
1,100
Spain
385
385
Ayuntamiento de Carboneras
La Mezquita
385
385
Switzerland
1,516
9,379
10,895
Gemeinde Untersiggenthal
Siggenthal
124
124
Einwohnergemeinde Würenlingen
Würenlingen
431
431
Gemeinde Villigen
Siggenthal
877
877
Gemeinde Kirchberg
Kirchberg
508
508
Commune de Biere
Biere
254
254
Ville de Morges
Morges
103
103
Commune d'Eclépens
Eclépens
524
524
Gemeinde Würenlingen
Siggenthal
1,055
1,055
Gemeinde Büsingen
Schaffhausen
404
404
Gemeindeverwaltung Untervaz
Untervaz
5,099
5,099
Kantonales Steueramt Zürich
Not attributable to projects
1,133
1,133
Administration fiscale cantonale Genève
Not attributable to projects
257
257
Kantonales Steueramt Wallis
Not attributable to projects
126
126
United Kingdom
11,095
888
11,983
Her Majesty's Revenue Customs
Not attributable to projects
4434
4434
Central Bedfordshire Unitary Authority
Garside Sands
291
291
Her Majesty's Revenue Customs (Corporation tax UK)
Not attributable to projects
1,197
1,197
Huntingdonshire District Council
Little Paxton
203
203
Sedgemoor District Council
Callow
249
249
Peterborough Unitary Authority
Pode Hole
225
225
Staffordshire Moorlands District Council
Caudlon Low and Cauldon cement works
171
171
Highland Unitary Authority
Glensanda
430
430
East Staffordshire District Council
Newbold Uttoxeter
917
917
Blaby District Council
Croft
262
262
Plymouth Unitary Authority
Moorcroft
163
163
Mid Devon District Council
Westleigh
172
172
Lancaster County Council
Back Lane
181
181
Mendip District Council
Colemans Torr
772
772
North Lanarkshire Council
Croy Duntilland
172
172
Duntilland
326
326
North West Leicestershire District Council
Bardon Hill
998
998
East Lindsey District Council
Woodhall spa
117
117
The Crown Estate (Marine royalties)
Shoreham Portsmouth Wharf
562
562
Cotswold District Council
Kempsford
141
141
Latin America
11,205
4,295
1,042
16,541
Brazil
361
361
Agência Nacional de Mineração
Caaporã Cajamar Cantagalo
161
161
Montes Claros Pedro Leopoldo Prados Mata do Ribeirão I AAMR
200
200
Colombia
470
470
Secretaria de Hacienda de Nobsa
Nobsa
140
140
Direccion de Impuestos y aduanas nacionales
Nobsa
330
330
El Salvador
302
774
1,076
Local Governments Metapán City Hall
El Colorado quarry
321
321
El Zapote quarry
206
206
La Esperanza quarry
248
248
Local Governments Municipal Governments
Payments not atributable to projects
302
302
Ecuador
4,813
3,930
267
9,010
Internal Revenue Service-Central Tax Administration
Calicanto-Pastaza Macarena-La Victoria
119
119
Cenaca
3,811
97
3,908
C-Rios-Ventanas-Latacunga- PIFO
119
52
171
Not attributable to projects
4,813
4,813
Mexico
5,620
5,620
Tesorería del Gobierno de la Ciudad de México
Ciudad de México
213
213
Gobierno de Coahuila
Ramos Arizpe
690
690
Servicio de Administración Tributaria (SAT)
Consolidated
4,717
4,717
Middle East Africa
17,723
7,258
19,966
1,171
46,118
Algeria
3,746
3,539
9
1,171
8,465
Agence Nationale des activités minières
Ben aouda
116
116
Chouf Amar
1,201
1,201
Djemmoura
680
680
Guttaia
264
264
Not attributable to projects
241
9
264
513
Oued Sma
928
928
Sidi abdelkader
111
111
Trésor Public
Chouf Amar
394
394
Djemmoura
197
197
Oued Sma
316
316
Direction des grandes entreprises
Not attributable to projects
3,746
3,746
Egypt
12,970
15,054
28,023
National service Army
Amounts paid to army for the explosion and raw material
15,054
15,054
Egyptian Tax authority
Not attributable to projects
12,970
12,970
Iraq
2,962
2,962
Federal Government of Iraq
Karbala Cement Manufacturing Ltd.(KCML) Clay Limestone
1,904
1,904
Kurdistan Regional Government
Bazian Cement Company LTD. (BAZ) clay Limestone
1,058
1,058
Jordan
508
508
Energy Minerals Regulatory Commission
Quarries of Rashadiya Plant
508
508
Kenya
374
1,061
1,435
Kenya revenue authority
Not attributable to projects
209
209
Ministry of Mining
Not attributable to projects
165
165
County Government of Kilifi
Vipingo
429
429
Mavoko sub county
Katani
117
117
County Government of Malindi
Vipingo
515
515
Nigeria
406
876
1,282
Ministry of Mines and Steel Development
Ewekoro
318
318
Mfamosing
558
558
Federal inland Revenue Service
Ashaka
406
406
Reunion
141
141
Tresor Public CCIR
Beas Panon
141
141
South Africa
855
11
866
Ethekwini Municipality
Quarry Durban Ridgeview
597
597
Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd
Quarry Electricity
259
11
270
Tanzania
307
599
907
Tanzania ports
Songwe 2
599
599
The mining commission
Songwe 2
307
307
Uganda
1,112
1,112
Uganda Revenue Authority
Hima Dura
1,112
1,112
Zambia
86
60
270
416
Zambia Revenue Authority
Chilanga
86
60
146
City/District Council
Ndola/Chilanga
270
270
North America
105,826
3,974
3,047
112,846
Canada East
14,537
2,439
16,976
Canada Revenue Agency
Payments not attributable to projects
7,930
7,930
Ville de Montreal
Montreal Quarry (Road Fees)
661
661
Toronto Port Autority
Payments not attributable to projects
524
524
Ville de Ste-Adele
Ste-Adele Quarry (road fees)
206
206
Ontario Aggregates Resources Corporation
Bearbrook Quarry
178
178
Brechin Quarry
216
216
Dundas Quarry
246
246
Moodie Quarry
185
185
Payments not attributable to projects
1,844
1,844
Property #20 Pit
150
150
Ux. Side of Stouffville Pit
132
132
West Paris Ext
114
114
Woodstock Quarry
118
118
Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority
Not attributable to projects
1,794
1,794
Ville de Gatineau
Klock Quarry (road fees)
199
199
Windsor Port Authority
Windsor Dock
121
121
Ville de Saint Gabriel
St. Constant (road fees)
320
320
Revenu Quebec
Payments not attributable to projects
1,594
1,594
Municipality of St-Gabriel
St.Gabriel Pit (raod fees)
445
445
Canada West
24,141
3,974
608
28,723
Alberta Tax Revenue Administration
Not Site Specific
5,025
5,025
Canada Revenue Agency
Not attributable to projects
15,451
15,451
Municipal District of Bighorn #8
Exshaw
1,769
1,769
City of Calgary
Spyhill
535
535
Stoney Trail
301
301
City of Pitt Meadows
Pitt River Quarry
22
608
630
City of Abbotsford
Abbotsford Sand Gravel
35
221
256
Ward Road Quarry
15
216
230
Sturgeon County
Calahoo
154
154
Lac Ste Anne County
Onoway
296
296
Minister of Finance, Manitoba
Dawson Road
118
118
District of West Kelowna
Westbank
122
122
Minister of Finance, Alberta
BLV Stoney Trail
3,175
3,175
Minister of Finance, British Columbia
Texada Quarry
144
363
507
Lacombe County
Lacombe
154
154
US Cement
60,427
60,427
State of Indiana
Corporate Office
263
263
State of Tennessee
Corporate Office
576
576
State of North Carolina
Corporate Office
715
715
State of North Dakota
Corporate Office
299
299
State of Texas
Corporate Office
1,418
1,418
State of Oregon
Corporate Office
162
162
State of Pennsylvania
Corporate Office
637
637
State of Ohio
Corporate Office
405
405
State of Michigan
Corporate Office
854
854
State of Minnesota
Corporate Office
257
257
District of Columbia
Corporate Office
587
587
Wisconsin City of LaCrosse
LaCrosse Terminal
113
113
Texas Goose Creek CISD (Galena Park ISD)
Houston TER
614
614
Michigan Alpena
Alpena Plant
811
811
State of Louisiana
Corporate Office
528
528
Missouri St. Genevieve County
St. Genevieve Plant
3,775
3,775
Missouri Ste. Genevieve County School Dstrict R-II
St. Genevieve Plant
188
188
Illinois Cook County (Lyons)
Chicago Summit Terminal
218
218
State of South Carolina
Corporate Office
470
470
State of Missouri
Corporate Office
158
158
State of Kentucky
Corporate Office
117
117
City of New York
Corporate Office
2,427
2,427
Utah Morgan County
Devil's Slide Plant
781
781
New York Coeymans, Town of
Ravena Plant
1,031
1,031
Wisconsin Milwaukee
Milwaukee TER
181
181
State of Massachusetts
Corporate Office
113
113
Florida Citrus County
Crystal River Quarry
118
118
Pennsylvania Whitehall Township Coplay School District
Whitehall Plant
188
188
Colorado Fermount County
Portland Plant
1,840
1,840
Texas Ellis County
Midlothian Plant
6,000
6,000
New York Albany County Town of Coeymans
Ravena Plant
231
231
Maryland Washington County
Hagerstown Plant (SLC)
158
158
Texas Harris County
Houston TER
346
346
South Carolina Orangeburg County
Holly Hill Plant
4,675
4,675
Illinois Cook County (Hyde Park)
South Chicago Terminal
226
226
Rhode Island City of Providence
Providence Terminal
250
250
New York NYC Department of Finance
College Point Terminal
278
278
Missouri St. Genevieve County Comm. Services
St. Genevieve Plant
563
563
State of Mississippi
Corporate Office
128
128
South Carolina South Carolina Tax Commission
Railcar Fleet
174
174
US Federal Government Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
Corporate Office
18,764
18,764
South Carolina Charleston County
CHarleston TER (5505)
995
995
Illinois Massac County
Joppa Plant
543
543
Missouri Ste. Genevieve County Comm Devn't Fund
St. Genevieve Plant
375
375
New York Ravena Coeymans Selkirk School District
Ravena Plant
2,188
2,188
Missouri Ste. Genevieve County Dev't Economic Dev't Fund
St. Genevieve Plant
188
188
Oklahoma Pontotoc County
Ada Plant
637
637
Alabama/ Mobile County
Theodore Plant
1,425
1,425
Michigan MI Dept of Treasury
Alpena Plant
203
203
State of Alabama
Corporate Office
408
408
Michigan Essexville
Essexville TER
132
132
Michigan Alpena Township
Alpena Plant
112
112
Michigan City of Detroit
Detroit Terminal
1,001
1,001
Indiana
East Chicago Granulation
359
359
New Jersey City of Bayonne
Bayonne Terminal
230
230
US Aggregates
6,721
6,721
State of Pennsylvania
Corporate Office
322
322
Maryland
Accokeek Sand Gravel
145
145
Kirby Sand Gravel
137
137
Rockville Quarry
403
403
Sparrows Point
151
151
Texas
Ambrose Sand Gravel
142
142
Celburne Sand Gravel
176
176
Dallas RMX
137
137
Denton RMX
117
117
McKinney RMX
249
249
Plano RMX
117
117
Roanoke RMX
124
124
Rosser Sand Gravel
136
136
Spring A RMX
132
132
Illinois
Algonquin Sand Gravel
126
126
Elburn Sand Gravel
338
338
Fox River Quarry
190
190
Joliet Quarry
151
151
McHenry Sand Gravel
253
253
Massachusetts
Littleton Quarry
259
259
Stoughton Asphalt Plant
121
121
Swampscott Quarry
321
321
Taunton Quarry
113
113
Colorado
Denver RMX
148
148
Morrison Quarry
430
430
Platte Valley Sand Gravel
198
198
Nevada
Sloan Quarry
263
263
District of Columbia
Ft Totten RMX
297
297
Minnesota
Larson Quarry
148
148
Nelson Sand Gravel
195
195
West Virginia
Millville Quarry
253
253
Louisiana
Three Rivers Quarry
121
121
South Carolina
Taylor St RMX
120
120
Kentucky
Three Rivers Quarry
188
188
