Holcim Ltd

Report on Payments to Governments 2020

1 About this Report

Warning This report only relates to the extractive operations and does not reflect total business of Holcim.

This report has been prepared in line with Chapter 10 of the EU Accounting Directive (2013/34/EU) and Article 6 of the EU Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), as amended, which have been transposed in French legislation. Its publication aims to provide for enhanced transparency of payments made to governments in the context of extractive activities.

Article 42 1. of the Directive 2013/34/EU states that "Member States shall require large undertakings and all public-interest entities active in the extractive industry or the logging of primary forests to prepare and make public a report on payments made to governments on an annual basis.

The provisions of this Directive are integrated in Article L.225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code.

Due to the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris, France, and the resulting requirement to comply with the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), Holcim is required to disclose a consolidated report on payments to governments for the year 2020.

2 Basis of Preparation and Scope

Holcim Ltd as parent of the Group has prepared the report on a consolidated basis and reports the activity of any of its subsidiary undertakings that perform extractive operations.

Taxes, royalties, license fees, production entitlements and infrastructure improvements to governments are presented on a cash paid basis during the reporting period. In-kind payments are converted into monetary value at the date of settlement.

The report includes all payments to governments for activities which relate to exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals or other materials of each of our consolidated subsidiaries at the end of financial year 2020 for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Payments made to a government as a single payment or as a series of related payments of EUR 100'000 or more in the financial year 2020 form part of this report. Amounts in currencies other than Swiss Franc (presentation currency for this report) have been converted based on the average annual foreign exchange rates prevailing at December 31, 2020.

This report excludes payments by non-consolidated entities (such as those that are accounted for using the equity method) regardless of the amounts paid and also excludes payments to governments related to the processing, marketing and trading of any of our products. Equally, any donations made, for example in respect of social or community programs, are excluded.

Any payments not clearly related to extractive operations (e.g. income taxes) have been broken down by ratio to reflect the portion related to extractive operation only.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Unless noted otherwise in the report, the following terms have the meanings noted below:

Government

Any national, regional or local authority of a EU Member State or of a third country. It includes a department, agency or other undertakings controlled by that authority.

Project

A project means the operational activities that are governed by a single contract, license, lease, concession or similar legal agreements and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. Where multiple such agreements are substantially interconnected, these are considered a single project.

Production entitlements

Represents host government's share of production. This payment is generally made in kind. It does not include the working interest production share of government-owned companies where said companies are acting as partners in a joint venture.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2020, Holcim does not have any production entitlements to report.

Taxes

Represents taxes levied on the income, production or profits of a consolidated subsidiary, excluding taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes. These taxes are generally the portion related to extractive operations of income taxes paid in the consolidated statement of cash flows of Holcim. Payments in respect of social or community programs such as building providing a hospital, or school are excluded.

Royalties

Represents the percentage of production payable to the owner of mineral rights.

Dividends

Represents dividends paid to a host government holding an interest in a consolidated entity. Dividends paid to a host government as an ordinary shareholder of our Group company are excluded as long as the dividends are paid to the government as a distribution from shares carrying the same rights as the other shareholders' shares.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2020, Holcim did not pay any dividends to any host government from shares carrying rights different than the rights of the remaining shares and therefore does not have any such dividends to report.

Bonuses

Represents bonuses paid for and in consideration of signature, discovery, production, awards, grants and transfers of extraction rights. This also includes bonuses related to achievement or failure to achieve certain production levels or certain targets, and discovery of additional mineral reserves/deposits.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2020, Holcim does not have any bonuses to report.

Fees

Represents any consideration for licenses and/or concessions paid for access to the area where extractive operations are conducted.

Infrastructure improvements

Represents payments for local development, including the improvement of infrastructure, not directly necessary for the conduct of extractive operations but mandatory pursuant to the terms of a production sharing contract or to the terms of a law relating to Holcim's activities.

3 Consolidated overview

The consolidated overview discloses the sum of Holcim's payments to governments related to extractive operations per Group region and per payment type. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.

Asia Pacific 38,755 71,549 11,425 1,345 123,073 Europe 40,581 23,455 5,419 69,455 Latin America 11,205 4,295 1,042 16,541 Middle East Africa 17,723 7,258 19,966 1,171 46,118 North America 105,826 3,974 3,047 112,846 Total 2020 214,090 110,530 40,898 2,516 368,034

Asia Pacific 34,253 87,775 15,906 1,286 139,220 Europe 51,892 20,970 7,549 80,412 Latin America 12,629 7,448 1,187 21,264 Middle East Africa 26,751 9,032 24,883 1,351 62,017 North America 57,431 4,112 8,912 715 71,170 Total 2019 182,956 129,338 58,438 3,352 374,083

4 Payments per government

This overview discloses the sum of Holcim's payments to governments related to extractive operations in each country and per payment type, including details per location where applicable. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.



Asia Pacific 38,755 71,549 11,425 1,345 123,073 Australia 9,422 3,885 983 14,290 Balina Shire Council Teven (Fox's) Quarry 104 104 Australian Taxation Office Not attributable to projects 4,344 4,344 Gold Coast City Council Not attributable to projects 336 336 Sunshine Coast Regional Council Bli Bli Quarry 115 115 Department of Environment Heritage Not attributable to projects 176 176 Department of Agriculture Fisheries Sunrock Quarry 2,015 2,015 Bli Bli Quarry 569 569 Department of Mines Industry Regulation Newman Quarry 300 300 State Revenue Office of Victoria Not attributable to projects 1,101 1,101 Office of State Revenue Queensland Not attributable to projects 1,380 1,380 Revenue SA Not attributable to projects 223 223 Water Corporation Not attributable to projects 332 332 Roads and Maritime Services Not attributable to projects 139 139 Queanbeyan City Council Cooma Road Quarry 264 264 Department of State Development Montacute Quarry 262 262 Department of Lands WA Not attributable to projects 255 255 Office of State Revenue NSW Not attributable to projects 2,375 2,375 Bangladesh 2,390 9,923 160 12,472 Government of Meghalaya Shella, Meghalaya, India 9,923 160 10,083 Government of India Shella, Meghalaya, India 2,390 2,390 China 2,660 2,660 Dujiangyan City Tax Service, State Taxation Administration Dajianbao West Section Limestone Mine Baiyian mudstone mine 2,445 2,445 Jiangyou City Tax Service, State Taxation Administration Majiaoba Zhangbagou limestone mine 215 215 India ACC 13,988 28,699 196 1,185 44,068 Government of India Not attributable to projects 13,988 13,988 State Government of Jharkhand Chaibasa Mines 490 490 State Government of Chhattisgarh Jamul Mines 5,563 15 1,185 6,763 State Government of Odisha Bargarh Mines 1,202 1,202 State Government of Tamilnadu Madukkarai Mines 251 181 432 State Government of Himachal Pradesh Gagal Mines 4,510 4,510 State Government of Maharashtra Chanda Mines 3,601 3,601 State Government of Rajasthan Lakheri Mines 1,439 1,439 State Government of Madhya Pradesh Kymore Mines 4,285 4,285 State Government of Karnataka Wadi Mines 7,359 7,359 India -Ambuja 9,940 28,439 10,245 48,625 Government of India Not attributable to projects 8,651 8,651 Himachal Pradesh State Government Kashlog and Mangoo Mines 8,327 8,327 Rajasthan State Government Marwar Mundwa 1,289 36 21 1,345 RAS-1 and RAS-2 Mines 2,965 2,965 Maharashtra State Government Various Limestone Mines(Maratha lime stone mines) 4,306 4,306 Gujarat State Government Galm, RKBA, Sugala, Singsar 5,785 5,785 Chhattishgarh State Government Gare Palma IV/8 Coal Mine,Rawan, Maldi Moper 7,020 10,225 17,245 New Zealand 355 603 957 Wellington City Council Kiwi Point Quarry 603 603 New Zealand Inland Revenue Not attributable to projects 355 355 Europe 40,581 23,455 5,419 69,455 Azerbaijan 516 516 Vergil?r Nazirliyi yaninda Baki s?h?ri Lokal G?lirl?r Departamenti Shahgaya 516 516 Belgium 2,352 2,352 Administration communale de Lessine Ermitage 273 273 Team Recettes Précompte Professionnel Mons 2 Obourg 1,813 1,813 Ministere Region Wallonne Obourg 139 139 Recette Des Contributions Tournal 1 Gaurain Milueu 127 127 Bulgaria 2,080 1,477 3,557 National Revenue Agency Not attributable to projects 2,080 2,080 Ministry of Energy Not attributable to projects 1,477 1,477 Croatia 1,417 1,417 Ministarstvo financija Not attributable to projects 1,417 1,417 Czech Republic 3,276 160 3,437 FU Libochovice Cizkovice 3,276 3,276 Ceský bánský úrad Cizkovice 160 160 France 6,959 372 7,331 ST découverte archéologique ABT Not attributable to projects 422 422 Douane, service de la TGAP Not attributable to projects 6,538 6,538 Commune de Hirtzfelden Hirtzfelden 372 372 Germany 1,551 2,277 1,200 5,029 Gemeinde Zeithain Zeihain 218 218 Verbandsgemeinde Jockgrim Rheinzabern 2 109 111 Gemeinde Malsch Malsch 196 196 Gemeinde Breitscheid Medenbach 312 312 Finanzamt Gießen Medenbach 360 360 Kreis Steinburg Lägerdorf 123 123 Stadtverwaltung Friedrichsdorf Saalburg 589 589 Gemeinde Dotternhausen Dotternhausen 59 1,094 1,153 Landesamt fur Natur, Umwelt und Verbraucherschutz Stenden, Vorst, Willich und Kaarst 303 303 Stadtverwaltung Weil am Rhein 878 878 Landratsamt Zollernalbkreis Balingen 185 185 Stadt Sehnde Höver 123 123 Steuerkasse Hamburg Beckum 478 478 Greece 334 2,940 124 3,398 FAE Athinon Giali Industrial minerals- pumice 334 334 Municipality of Nisyros Giali Industrial minerals- pumice 2,419 107 2,526 Municipality of Aliveri Aliveri Aggregates 119 119 Aliveri Industial minerals 293 293 North Aegean District Mytilini quarry 109 17 126 Italy 292 1,226 1,518 Comune Di Pioltello (MI) Pioltello 196 196 Comune Di Ternate (VA) Faraona Ternate 292 163 455 Comune Di Travedona Monate (VA) Faraona Travedona 203 203 Comune Di Peschiera Borromeo (MI) Cava Peschiera 329 329 Comune Di Bulciago (LC) Rio Gambaione 104 104 Comune Di Cassago (LC) Rio Gambaione 115 115 Parco Sud Pioltello/Peschiera Pioltello/Peschiera 117 117 Moldova 943 943 Ministry of Finance State Tax Service Rezina 943 943 Poland 2,261 4,312 531 7,105 Narodowy Fundusz Ochrony Srodowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej Not attributable to projects 1,789 1,789 Urzad Gminy Lipnica Ostowite, Glisno 364 364 Urzad Gminy Krzeszowice Dubie 165 165 Urzad Gminy Wierzbica Wierzbica 128 128 Urzad Marszalkowski Województwa Kujawsko-Pomorskiego Kujawy 232 232 Starostwo Powiatowe Znin Kujawy 429 429 Regionalna Dyrekcja Lasów Panstwowych Szczecinek Ostrowite, Glisno, Sepólno 138 138 Urzad Gminy Barcin Kujawy 1,170 870 2,040 Urzad Gminy Morawica Radkowice 197 197 Urzad Gminy Legnickie Pole Lubien 129 129 Urzad Gminy Sitkówka Nowiny Radkowice 140 284 424 Urzad Gminy Sulików Sulików 198 168 366 Urzad Gminy Bialy Bór Sepólno 290 290 Urzad Gminy Malogoszcz Malogoszcz 252 252 Regionalna Dyrekcja Lasów Panstwowych Kraków KOSD 162 162 Romania 3,279 2,759 131 6,170 Bugetul de Stat Clay Qarry Stoenesti 10 197 206 Gypsum Quarry Boteni 6 87 93 Limestone Quarry Alesd Subpiatra 29 834 863 Limestone Quarry CpLung Mateias 45 1,114 1,159 Limestone Quarry Turda -Sandulesti 32 112 144 Marl Quarry Alesd Hotar 11 201 212 Payments not attributable to projects 2,012 2,012 Pozz Quarry Alesd Mirsid 2 2 Sand Gravel Pit Corbii Mari 2 72 75 Sand Gravel Pit Stancesti 7 143 149

Bugetul local Limestone Quarry Alesd Subpiatra 59 59 Bugetul local Limestone Quarry Turda -Sandulesti 43 43 Pozz Quarry Alesd Mirsid 14 14 Sand Gravel Pit Corbii Mari 15 15 Ministerul Agriculturii si Dezvoltarii Rurale Sand Gravel Pit Corbii Mari 37 37

Bugetul de Stat Payments not attributable to projects 1,087 1,087 Russia 1,226 608 1,834 Federal Tax Authority Kaluga Region Borshevskiy 606 606 Federal Tax Authority of Karelia Republic Bolshoy Massiv, Shokshinsky Kvartsit, Goloday Gora 155 155 Federal Tax Authority of Moscow Region Prioksky 303 303 Federal Tax Authority of Saratov Region Bolshevik 162 162 Federal Treasury of Moscow Region Priokskiy 488 488 Federal Treasury of Saratov Region Bolshevik 120 120 Serbia 1,097 366 121 1,584 Municipality of Beocin Beocin 118 118 Marl Quarry Filijala 215 215 Municipality of Sremska Mitrovica Limestone Quarry Mutalj 151 151 Ministry of Finance, Treasury and Administration Republic of Serbia Beocin 979 121 1,100 Spain 385 385 Ayuntamiento de Carboneras La Mezquita 385 385 Switzerland 1,516 9,379 10,895 Gemeinde Untersiggenthal Siggenthal 124 124 Einwohnergemeinde Würenlingen Würenlingen 431 431 Gemeinde Villigen Siggenthal 877 877 Gemeinde Kirchberg Kirchberg 508 508 Commune de Biere Biere 254 254 Ville de Morges Morges 103 103 Commune d'Eclépens Eclépens 524 524 Gemeinde Würenlingen Siggenthal 1,055 1,055 Gemeinde Büsingen Schaffhausen 404 404 Gemeindeverwaltung Untervaz Untervaz 5,099 5,099 Kantonales Steueramt Zürich Not attributable to projects 1,133 1,133 Administration fiscale cantonale Genève Not attributable to projects 257 257 Kantonales Steueramt Wallis Not attributable to projects 126 126 United Kingdom 11,095 888 11,983 Her Majesty's Revenue Customs Not attributable to projects 4434 4434 Central Bedfordshire Unitary Authority Garside Sands 291 291 Her Majesty's Revenue Customs (Corporation tax UK) Not attributable to projects 1,197 1,197 Huntingdonshire District Council Little Paxton 203 203 Sedgemoor District Council Callow 249 249 Peterborough Unitary Authority Pode Hole 225 225 Staffordshire Moorlands District Council Caudlon Low and Cauldon cement works 171 171 Highland Unitary Authority Glensanda 430 430 East Staffordshire District Council Newbold Uttoxeter 917 917 Blaby District Council Croft 262 262 Plymouth Unitary Authority Moorcroft 163 163 Mid Devon District Council Westleigh 172 172 Lancaster County Council Back Lane 181 181 Mendip District Council Colemans Torr 772 772 North Lanarkshire Council Croy Duntilland 172 172 Duntilland 326 326 North West Leicestershire District Council Bardon Hill 998 998 East Lindsey District Council Woodhall spa 117 117 The Crown Estate (Marine royalties) Shoreham Portsmouth Wharf 562 562 Cotswold District Council Kempsford 141 141 Latin America 11,205 4,295 1,042 16,541 Brazil 361 361 Agência Nacional de Mineração Caaporã Cajamar Cantagalo 161 161 Montes Claros Pedro Leopoldo Prados Mata do Ribeirão I AAMR 200 200 Colombia 470 470 Secretaria de Hacienda de Nobsa Nobsa 140 140 Direccion de Impuestos y aduanas nacionales Nobsa 330 330 El Salvador 302 774 1,076 Local Governments Metapán City Hall El Colorado quarry 321 321 El Zapote quarry 206 206 La Esperanza quarry 248 248 Local Governments Municipal Governments Payments not atributable to projects 302 302 Ecuador 4,813 3,930 267 9,010 Internal Revenue Service-Central Tax Administration Calicanto-Pastaza Macarena-La Victoria 119 119 Cenaca 3,811 97 3,908 C-Rios-Ventanas-Latacunga- PIFO 119 52 171 Not attributable to projects 4,813 4,813 Mexico 5,620 5,620 Tesorería del Gobierno de la Ciudad de México Ciudad de México 213 213 Gobierno de Coahuila Ramos Arizpe 690 690 Servicio de Administración Tributaria (SAT) Consolidated 4,717 4,717 Middle East Africa 17,723 7,258 19,966 1,171 46,118 Algeria 3,746 3,539 9 1,171 8,465 Agence Nationale des activités minières Ben aouda 116 116 Chouf Amar 1,201 1,201 Djemmoura 680 680 Guttaia 264 264 Not attributable to projects 241 9 264 513 Oued Sma 928 928 Sidi abdelkader 111 111 Trésor Public Chouf Amar 394 394 Djemmoura 197 197 Oued Sma 316 316 Direction des grandes entreprises Not attributable to projects 3,746 3,746 Egypt 12,970 15,054 28,023 National service Army Amounts paid to army for the explosion and raw material 15,054 15,054 Egyptian Tax authority Not attributable to projects 12,970 12,970 Iraq 2,962 2,962 Federal Government of Iraq Karbala Cement Manufacturing Ltd.(KCML) Clay Limestone 1,904 1,904 Kurdistan Regional Government Bazian Cement Company LTD. (BAZ) clay Limestone 1,058 1,058 Jordan 508 508 Energy Minerals Regulatory Commission Quarries of Rashadiya Plant 508 508 Kenya 374 1,061 1,435 Kenya revenue authority Not attributable to projects 209 209 Ministry of Mining Not attributable to projects 165 165 County Government of Kilifi Vipingo 429 429 Mavoko sub county Katani 117 117 County Government of Malindi Vipingo 515 515 Nigeria 406 876 1,282 Ministry of Mines and Steel Development Ewekoro 318 318 Mfamosing 558 558 Federal inland Revenue Service Ashaka 406 406 Reunion 141 141 Tresor Public CCIR Beas Panon 141 141 South Africa 855 11 866 Ethekwini Municipality Quarry Durban Ridgeview 597 597 Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd Quarry Electricity 259 11 270 Tanzania 307 599 907 Tanzania ports Songwe 2 599 599 The mining commission Songwe 2 307 307 Uganda 1,112 1,112 Uganda Revenue Authority Hima Dura 1,112 1,112 Zambia 86 60 270 416 Zambia Revenue Authority Chilanga 86 60 146 City/District Council Ndola/Chilanga 270 270 North America 105,826 3,974 3,047 112,846 Canada East 14,537 2,439 16,976 Canada Revenue Agency Payments not attributable to projects 7,930 7,930 Ville de Montreal Montreal Quarry (Road Fees) 661 661 Toronto Port Autority Payments not attributable to projects 524 524 Ville de Ste-Adele Ste-Adele Quarry (road fees) 206 206 Ontario Aggregates Resources Corporation Bearbrook Quarry 178 178 Brechin Quarry 216 216 Dundas Quarry 246 246 Moodie Quarry 185 185 Payments not attributable to projects 1,844 1,844 Property #20 Pit 150 150 Ux. Side of Stouffville Pit 132 132 West Paris Ext 114 114 Woodstock Quarry 118 118 Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority Not attributable to projects 1,794 1,794 Ville de Gatineau Klock Quarry (road fees) 199 199 Windsor Port Authority Windsor Dock 121 121 Ville de Saint Gabriel St. Constant (road fees) 320 320 Revenu Quebec Payments not attributable to projects 1,594 1,594 Municipality of St-Gabriel St.Gabriel Pit (raod fees) 445 445 Canada West 24,141 3,974 608 28,723 Alberta Tax Revenue Administration Not Site Specific 5,025 5,025 Canada Revenue Agency Not attributable to projects 15,451 15,451 Municipal District of Bighorn #8 Exshaw 1,769 1,769 City of Calgary Spyhill 535 535 Stoney Trail 301 301 City of Pitt Meadows Pitt River Quarry 22 608 630 City of Abbotsford Abbotsford Sand Gravel 35 221 256 Ward Road Quarry 15 216 230 Sturgeon County Calahoo 154 154 Lac Ste Anne County Onoway 296 296 Minister of Finance, Manitoba Dawson Road 118 118 District of West Kelowna Westbank 122 122 Minister of Finance, Alberta BLV Stoney Trail 3,175 3,175 Minister of Finance, British Columbia Texada Quarry 144 363 507 Lacombe County Lacombe 154 154 US Cement 60,427 60,427 State of Indiana Corporate Office 263 263 State of Tennessee Corporate Office 576 576 State of North Carolina Corporate Office 715 715 State of North Dakota Corporate Office 299 299 State of Texas Corporate Office 1,418 1,418 State of Oregon Corporate Office 162 162 State of Pennsylvania Corporate Office 637 637 State of Ohio Corporate Office 405 405 State of Michigan Corporate Office 854 854 State of Minnesota Corporate Office 257 257 District of Columbia Corporate Office 587 587 Wisconsin City of LaCrosse LaCrosse Terminal 113 113 Texas Goose Creek CISD (Galena Park ISD) Houston TER 614 614 Michigan Alpena Alpena Plant 811 811 State of Louisiana Corporate Office 528 528 Missouri St. Genevieve County St. Genevieve Plant 3,775 3,775 Missouri Ste. Genevieve County School Dstrict R-II St. Genevieve Plant 188 188 Illinois Cook County (Lyons) Chicago Summit Terminal 218 218 State of South Carolina Corporate Office 470 470 State of Missouri Corporate Office 158 158 State of Kentucky Corporate Office 117 117 City of New York Corporate Office 2,427 2,427 Utah Morgan County Devil's Slide Plant 781 781 New York Coeymans, Town of Ravena Plant 1,031 1,031 Wisconsin Milwaukee Milwaukee TER 181 181 State of Massachusetts Corporate Office 113 113 Florida Citrus County Crystal River Quarry 118 118 Pennsylvania Whitehall Township Coplay School District Whitehall Plant 188 188 Colorado Fermount County Portland Plant 1,840 1,840 Texas Ellis County Midlothian Plant 6,000 6,000 New York Albany County Town of Coeymans Ravena Plant 231 231 Maryland Washington County Hagerstown Plant (SLC) 158 158 Texas Harris County Houston TER 346 346 South Carolina Orangeburg County Holly Hill Plant 4,675 4,675 Illinois Cook County (Hyde Park) South Chicago Terminal 226 226 Rhode Island City of Providence Providence Terminal 250 250 New York NYC Department of Finance College Point Terminal 278 278 Missouri St. Genevieve County Comm. Services St. Genevieve Plant 563 563 State of Mississippi Corporate Office 128 128 South Carolina South Carolina Tax Commission Railcar Fleet 174 174 US Federal Government Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Corporate Office 18,764 18,764 South Carolina Charleston County CHarleston TER (5505) 995 995 Illinois Massac County Joppa Plant 543 543 Missouri Ste. Genevieve County Comm Devn't Fund St. Genevieve Plant 375 375 New York Ravena Coeymans Selkirk School District Ravena Plant 2,188 2,188 Missouri Ste. Genevieve County Dev't Economic Dev't Fund St. Genevieve Plant 188 188 Oklahoma Pontotoc County Ada Plant 637 637 Alabama/ Mobile County Theodore Plant 1,425 1,425 Michigan MI Dept of Treasury Alpena Plant 203 203 State of Alabama Corporate Office 408 408 Michigan Essexville Essexville TER 132 132 Michigan Alpena Township Alpena Plant 112 112 Michigan City of Detroit Detroit Terminal 1,001 1,001 Indiana East Chicago Granulation 359 359 New Jersey City of Bayonne Bayonne Terminal 230 230 US Aggregates 6,721 6,721 State of Pennsylvania Corporate Office 322 322 Maryland Accokeek Sand Gravel 145 145 Kirby Sand Gravel 137 137 Rockville Quarry 403 403 Sparrows Point 151 151 Texas Ambrose Sand Gravel 142 142 Celburne Sand Gravel 176 176 Dallas RMX 137 137 Denton RMX 117 117 McKinney RMX 249 249 Plano RMX 117 117 Roanoke RMX 124 124 Rosser Sand Gravel 136 136 Spring A RMX 132 132 Illinois Algonquin Sand Gravel 126 126 Elburn Sand Gravel 338 338 Fox River Quarry 190 190 Joliet Quarry 151 151 McHenry Sand Gravel 253 253 Massachusetts Littleton Quarry 259 259 Stoughton Asphalt Plant 121 121 Swampscott Quarry 321 321 Taunton Quarry 113 113 Colorado Denver RMX 148 148 Morrison Quarry 430 430 Platte Valley Sand Gravel 198 198 Nevada Sloan Quarry 263 263 District of Columbia Ft Totten RMX 297 297 Minnesota Larson Quarry 148 148 Nelson Sand Gravel 195 195 West Virginia Millville Quarry 253 253 Louisiana Three Rivers Quarry 121 121 South Carolina Taylor St RMX 120 120 Kentucky Three Rivers Quarry 188 188

