DOLFINES (EX DIETSWELL): Effective date of Share Split

Effective date of the division by two of the nominal of the share and the consequent doubling of the number of common shares

The division by two of the nominal of the DOLFINES share accompanied by the consecutive doubling of the number of ordinary shares, initially announced for July 19, will be effective in a few days. As soon as it is informed of this effective date, DOLFINES will issue a press release to the Market.

About DOLFINES (www.dolfines.com )

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level.

Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

