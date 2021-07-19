Anzeige
Montag, 19.07.2021
Vor international wissenschaftlicher Sensation? Große Kurswette!
WKN: A2UJK0 ISIN: FR0013416716 Ticker-Symbol: GLDA 
Lang & Schwarz
19.07.21
19:03 Uhr
61,13 Euro
-0,01
-0,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.07.2021 | 18:34
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the 'Supplemental')

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the 
'Supplemental') 
19-Jul-2021 / 18:03 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Amundi Physical Metals plc 
(« Issuer ») 
 
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") 
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law 
 
Release of: 
- the annual report 
- the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental") approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct 
Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation 
 
 
 
Dublin, July 19, 2021 
 
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public: 
 . On June 29 2021, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021- 
 . On July 19 2021, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the UK 
  Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation on 17 may 2021. The first Supplemental 
  has been approved on 16 July 2021. 
 
The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website ( 
www.amundietf.com). 
Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, 
Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0013416716 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     GLDA 
LEI Code:   635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 
Sequence No.: 117964 
EQS News ID:  1220060 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220060&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

