SSG Management: Crypto-Gaming Startup Becomes World's First to Accept Credit Cards in Token Offering

The crypto-gaming start-up "Kooopa" will be the first project in the world to accept fiat payments for their initial token offering (ITO).

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / The sale, which starts today, will begin accepting worldwide credit and debit cards in the second week of the sale, beginning on July 26 2021 12pm UTC.

"We've partnered with fiat on-ramp solution, Onramper to enable non-crypto users to participate in our token sale. All major fiat-to-crypto gateways are included in Onramper, so our users will always gets the lowest fees" said CTO, Sumit Chitroda.

Kooopa is entering the $90-billion gaming industry to revolutionize the market and help small game developers to once-again become the dominant force. In the past two decades, the video game sector has become marred by big businesses repackaging and releasing the same games every year, with their focus more on milking the same games for profits, rather than investing in game developers to create new and original content.

"We believe that the gaming industry today values profits over the user experience, which is why we think this project has the potential to revitalize the industry," says Kooopa team CEO, Haydn Snape. Mr. Snape is also the CEO of SSG Management, a blockchain venture builder that bought-in to the start-up and is helping lead the group through a successful launch. "It's all about the experience for us. We want to create an ecosystem where small game developers can get exposure and funding, and where individuals can get new and exciting content again" continued Mr. Snape.

CONTACT:

SSG Management

contact@ssgmanagement.co

(302) 314-0052

SOURCE: SSG Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/656099/Crypto-Gaming-Startup-Becomes-Worlds-First-to-Accept-Credit-Cards-in-Token-Offering