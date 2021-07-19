Food Union entities transition to make ice cream powered by the sun

Food Union, the international ice cream and dairy production and distribution group, has announced its investments in renewable energy to power ice cream and dairy operations in the Baltics and Norway.

"The integral importance of ESG within Food Union resulted in our investments in renewable energy resources in two of our leading entities within the group: Premia and Isbjørn Is. As one of the leading ice-cream and dairy producers in the Baltic region with a growing global presence, we constantly monitor and review pathways to limit our environmental impact and seek out alternative renewable energy sources to balance our energy needs as we continue to grow," says Normunds Stanevics, CEO of Food Union, Europe.

Premia, a Food Union company and Estonia's oldest and largest ice cream producer, has transitioned to 100% renewable energy resources, like solar, to power its operations. Premia's journey toward greener production had many stages, including the installment of automated LED lights and the introduction of Fusebox virtual power plant solution that reduces electricity consumption.

"We are thrilled to announce our investments in renewable energy sources and plan to continue bringing our customers the best ice cream possible. Premia is the largest ice cream producer in Estonia, and we understand that we must do everything we can to minimize the environmental impact of our production and operations," said Aivar Aus, Chairman of the Management Board of Premia

Premia produces around 5,000 tons of ice cream annually and operates 9 production lines. Its commitment to 100% renewable energy coupled with its power saving solutions will reduce its factory and freezer warehouse CO2 emissions by more than 95% annually or 2,800 tons.

Solar energy has long been the fastest-growing power alternative for energy-intensive businesses. Premia's investment in renewables is only one component of Food Union's integrated approach to sustainability.

Isbjørn Is, a Food Union company based in Norway, has also committed to using renewable energy in its operations. In 2019 Isbjørn Is invested in 360 solar panels, constructed on its warehouse facility roof. This investment generates 68,904 kWh annually the equivalent to offsetting approximately 48.2 tons of CO2 emissions.

"At Isbjørn Is, we aim to grow our business locally while reducing the environmental impact of our operations. Utilizing renewable energy sources is a key ingredient in reducing our carbon footprint now and as we expand in the future," adds Morten Kolseth, CEO of Isbjørn Is

Food Union is the leading ice cream producer in the Baltics and Denmark, and the group holds a strong market position in Norway, Romania, Russia and Belarus. Food Union Group is backed by Hong Kong-based investment company Meridian Capital Limited, and one of Asia's largest private capital firms, PAG.

