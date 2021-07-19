

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.33 billion, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.10 billion or $2.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $18.75 billion from $18.12 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.10 Bln. vs. $1.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.33 vs. $2.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.29 -Revenue (Q2): $18.75 Bln vs. $18.12 Bln last year.



