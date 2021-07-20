Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, today announces that it intends to satisfy its obligation to pay $73,620 in interest to the holders of its 9% unsecured debentures issued August 21 and 24, 2020 (the "Debentures") as of June 30, 2021 by issuing 204,501 common shares of the Company. The common shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.36 per share in full satisfaction of the June 30 interest payment obligation in accordance with the terms of the Debentures. The shares for debt application remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The company owns and operates staffing firms as well as platform technology that it uses to help those firms become more technologically advanced. The company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing companies of all types. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps our clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success.

