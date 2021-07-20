- (PLX AI) - Telenor Q2 revenue NOK 27,158 million.
- • Q2 organic growth 3.3%
- • Q2 net income NOK 2,188 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|13,895
|14,220
|08:29
|14,110
|14,290
|19.07.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:58
|Norway's Telenor raises annual outlook despite quarterly profit slump
|07:22
|Telenor quarterly profit misses consensus
|07:21
|Telenor ASA: Telenor reports second quarter 2021 results
|07:09
|Telenor Q2 Adjusted EBITDA NOK 12,353 Million
|07:09
|Telenor Raises EBITDA Growth Outlook for 2021
|(PLX AI) - Telenor now expects organic subscription and traffic revenues growth of 0-1%.• Outlook FY EBITDA growth 0-2%, up from flat compared to 2020• Telenor still expects capex to sales ratio of...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TELENOR ASA
|14,110
|-2,39 %