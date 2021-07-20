- (PLX AI) - Volvo Q2 revenue SEK 90,600 million vs. estimate SEK 88,400 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 9,700 million vs. estimate SEK 9,711 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 4.38 vs. estimate SEK 4.21
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 11,384 million vs. estimate SEK 11,685 million
- • Volvo Truck Market Forecasts in Europe, N. America Unchanged
- • Volvo Truck Market Forecasts in China raised by 70,000 for heavy duty, by 20,000 for medium-duty
- • China volumes declined in May and June as demand started to slow down
