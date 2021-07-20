- (PLX AI) - Alfa Laval Q2 orders SEK 12,183 million vs. estimate SEK 10,580 million.
- • Q2 sales SEK 9,975 million vs. estimate SEK 9,900 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,738 million vs. estimate SEK 1,650 million
- • Q2 net income SEK 985 million vs. estimate SEK 939 million
- • Alfa Laval expects demand in the third quarter to be somewhat lower than in Q2
- • Says Q2 strong order growth across all divisions and regions, with record-high order intake in the Food & Water Division
