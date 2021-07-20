- (PLX AI) - Alstom Q1 orders EUR 6,400 million.
|36,100
|36,950
|08:41
|35,250
|35,660
|19.07.
|08:21
|Alstom Q1 Sales, Orders Climb; Confirms Mid-term Targets
|LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter sales surged 146 percent to 3.7 billion euros from last year's 1.51...
|08:17
|ALSTOM SA: Présentation of first quarter results of 2021/22
ALSTOM SA: Présentation of first quarter results of 2021/22
|07:46
|Alstom SA: Alstom's orders and sales for the first three months of 2021/22
|07:45
|Alstom Q1 Revenue EUR 3,700 Million
|(PLX AI) - Alstom Q1 orders EUR 6,400 million.
|Fr
|French MNC Alstom begins local manufacturing of train cars for Regional Rapid Transit System
|ALSTOM SA
|35,650
|-0,47 %